Golf course reopens after 3-week closure

BEEVILLE – The links are once again open in Veterans Memorial Park.
After a closure that lasted three weeks, the John C. Beasley Municipal Golf Course is open for business.
The city of Beeville reopened the golf course on Friday, May 1, with several safety precautions in place to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Joseph Chavarria, who manages the course for the city, said the first major precaution involved the flag sticks.
Like many courses in the area, the city wrapped pool noodles around the base of the flag stick so that golfers won’t need to remove the stick while putting.
“When the person putts in, they don’t have to touch the flag or have to touch anything else,” Chavarria said. “They can just grab their ball and that’s it.”
The mini flag sticks on the practice putting green, Chavarria added, will also have pool noodles wrapped around their bases.
Chavarria said the course also put in restrictions that involved the use of carts and the number of people permitted in the clubhouse at one time.
“Each person is going to have their own cart. One person per cart,” he said, adding that the number of carts available is limited to just 13, so they will be issued to golfers on a first-come, first-serve basis.
“The third thing we did is that we’re only going to allow two customers at a time to come into the (clubhouse).”
Chavarria also said, for the time being, the course will only accept payment in the form of a debit/credit card.
The course’s water coolers and golf ball washing stations will be temporarily removed as well, according to Chavarria.
The driving range is also open. Chavarria said the practice bays have been placed about 8 feet apart and that the golf balls used on the driving range will be disinfected and cleaned after they are picked up downrange.