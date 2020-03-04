Goliad County Warrant Round-Up begins March 7

Goliad County will be among the law enforcement agencies across Texas participating in this year’s Warrant Round-Up.
Local law enforcement will join other regional participants in this annual event to locate individuals with outstanding warrants.
The Round-Up is scheduled to begin Saturday, March 7.
County law enforcement officials are encouraging individuals with warrants to contact the appropriate court to resolve their cases voluntarily.
Payments may be made with a credit card by calling JP1 at 361-645-3663 or by mailing a money order to JP1, PO Box 678, Goliad, Texas 77963. Call the office for alternative payment methods.
Under Texas law, individuals who appear before a court and make a good faith effort to resolve their outstanding Class C warrants are afforded safe harbor and not subject to arrest.
Additionally, if a judgment is rendered against an individual who is unable to pay the judgment, the individual may request a judge to assess their ability to pay and offer alternative means to satisfy the judgment.
Once the arrest period begins, officers will aggressively seek out wanted individuals. Arrests can take place at any location, including the defendant’s home, school or workplace.
For more information about warrants defendants must contact the appropriate court.