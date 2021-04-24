The Honorable Nickelle Gonzales has been busy modernizing the Bee County Clerk’s Office. Since taking office in January 2019, Gonzales has migrated the county’s land and vital records to a state of the art cloud based platform; restored, preserved and imaged the county’s map/plat collection and provided electronic access, via the internet, for land record Index Books for public access and search.
One would think that these accomplishments would be enough, but if you know Gonzales you also know that she takes little rest or sleep. The next two solutions were in the works since before the pandemic began; they are the electronic recording (e-recording) of land records for title, abstract and other companies and the deployment of technology which will allow employees to perform their work from home.
These last two solutions are important especially during this COVID-19 virus outbreak as public access to government services were enhanced and tailored to reduce or eliminate an in-person visit to the courthouse. This helps protect both the public and county staff exposure to health issues as well as proactively plan for natural disasters such has hurricanes and our most recent winter storm.
And the to-do list doesn’t end there. Gonzales is in the process of a project that will provide electronic access to the county’s land records from 1855 to present, as well as Commissioner Court minute documents from 1858 to 2010. The intent of this project is to provide transparency and access to these documents to the public via the internet.
As the record keeper for the Bee County, Gonzales saw that restoration and preservation for Deed Volumes A and B were badly needed. These historical volumes record the first land transactions for the county dating back to 1859. These volumes were covered with tape, brittle and in were in need of full preservation as the tape and gall ink were eating away at the paper. These books are the beginning history of the county.
The clerk’s office is in the process of being set up to take credit cards for the convenience of the public. Gonzales also keeps her office open during the lunch hour for those that can only conduct business while on their lunch break. More modernization and public access to records has been implemented since 2019 of Gonzales taking office than prior decades.
Under her leadership, the County Clerk’s Office has been identifying and implementing technologies that provide the highest level of service for the county’s constituents.
This information was submitted by Kofile, the company that the Bee County Clerk’s Office is utilizing for land records and restoration projects.