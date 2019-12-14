Gorilla, ninja & boogie man break into a store

BEEVILLE — It’s a crime that could have been torn from the pages of a Batman comic.
Three burglars, disguised as a ninja, gorilla and boogie man from Nightmare Before Christmas, are seen twice on security footage breaking into a neighborhood convenience store.
Police Chief Robert J. Bridge and Detective Lt. Ken Jefferson said they have seen security camera photos of burglars entering the Stop Seven 11 Food Mart at 711 N. Archer St. on Nov. 13 and Dec. 5.
However, detectives with the Beeville Police Department have not been able to identify anyone from the photos.
Bridge said it might be possible that someone knows the burglars and would recognize the disguises worn when breaking into the business.
Coastal Bend Crime Stoppers offers rewards of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest in any type of serious crime committed in the region.
The organization’s hot line can be reached by calling 361-362-0206 and leaving information that could help investigators identify suspects.
No caller ever has to reveal his or her identity to collect a reward.
One of the store’s owners described the persons who have entered the business as smart because they apparently know where security cameras are located outside the business and they have been able to avoid them.
Gary Kent is a reporter at the Bee-Picayune and can be reached at 343-5220, or at reporter@mySouTex.com.