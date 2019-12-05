Got Your 6 group honors Galloway for lifelong support of military, law enforcement

BEEVILLE – Members of a group of military and law enforcement personnel met Thursday at the Gasthous Berliner Bear Restaurant to honor a local supporter.
The guest of honor was John Galloway, III, owner of Galloway and Sons Funeral Home in Beeville.
The group, known for the “Got Your 6” organization, presented Galloway with a “6” and Texas flag lapel pins for the support his business has provided for local law enforcement and veterans organizations over the years.
Most of the 32 members of the group have served in the armed forces, in law enforcement or both.
Galloway was inducted into the group as an “honorary” member.
Retired Highway Patrol Trooper Ellis “Nubbin” Ginn presented Galloway with his “6” lapel pin, and Police Chief Robert J. Bridge, an Army veteran and career law enforcement officer, gave Galloway his flag pin.
Ginn told Galloway that his lifelong support for veterans and law enforcement officers had gained him the respect of those who have served their country and community.
The honoree told those at the gathering that he had always been able to count on local law enforcement in the past.
“My house was shot at four times when I was mayor,” Galloway said. He had reported the incidents to the police each time.
Galloway hosts an annual appreciation dinner for all first responders, including firefighters, emergency medical personnel and law enforcement members.
In addition, Galloway has always supported veteran and law enforcement causes.
Members are welcomed into the group, usually during noontime “Round Table” meetings in a local restaurant.
The group includes former Texas rangers, current Coastal Bend sheriffs, state and federal investigators, retired and active law enforcement personnel, one judge, a female military veteran and those who have served in branches of the U.S. military.