AUSTIN – It could be August before students are walking the halls of Texas’ public schools.
Today, as part of his plan to reopen various portions of the public and private sector that have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Greg Abbott ordered that all of the public schools within the state will remain closed for the rest of the current academic year.
“ ... Schools shall remain temporarily closed to in-person classroom attendance by students and shall not recommence before the end of the 2019-2020 school year,” according to Executive Order GA-16. “Public education teachers and staff are encouraged to continue to work remotely from home if possible, but may return to schools to conduct remote video instruction, as well as perform administrative duties, under the strict terms required by the Texas Education Agency.”
Private schools and institutions of higher education also are being asked to operate similarly.