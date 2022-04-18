“We are going to beat the hell out of Beto, and we are going to win Texas and keep Texas the greatest state in the greatest country in the history of the entire world!”
Thunderous applause followed this and many other statements by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott at the annual Republican Roundup held at the Bee County Expo Center on April 2.
Close to 500 citizens attended the annual Republican Roundup. Many members of the crowd gave standing ovations during Abbott’s keynote address. A majority of Abbott’s speech at the event focused on the issues plaguing Texas as well as his re-election campaign and the importance of the rural Texas vote.
“There’s a lot on the ballot this election cycle. Your need to be involved is higher than it’s ever been,” said Abbott. “... I will tell you for a fact right now. I can predict with certainty what is going to happen election day, in addition to Nancy Pelosi losing her job.
“I am going to lose Harris County, Dallas County, Bexar County, Travis County and El Paso County. ... Rural Texas. I need 80% of the vote in rural Texas. ... You’re the last bastion of what it means to be a Texan. We need you now more than ever.”
Along with these statements, Abbott lauded the firefighters of Beeville for their hard work during the intense spate of fires throughout Texas. He also urged Texans to be cognizant of what could cause a fire.
Abbott made sure to also thank all those in the crowd who have served in the United States military.
“They fought for a country grounded in democracy,” said Abbott. “They fought for a country grounded in these ideas.”
Abbott also criticized individuals in office and who are also running in the upcoming election.
“There are people in this world, people in this state, people who are running for office this election cycle who disagree with all of that,” said Abbott. “People who disagree with Texas as the greatest state in the nation. People who disagree with the notion that the United States is the best country in the history of the world. People who want to impose their vision of socialism on this country, and we are not going to let them win.”
Abbott ended his speech with another call to action for rural Texans to vote in the upcoming election, noting that if his voters become complacent and fail to show up, he will lose the election. Abbott stated that, consequently, if he loses, there will not be a Republican president in the future.
Abbott’s speech was the highlight of a night that also included an auction. Many different items went up for auction. Many of these items only increased in apparent value when the governor signed them personally.
According to Patty Johnson, the chairman of the Bee County Republican Party, the event raised approximately $42,000.
Johnson viewed the event as a huge success for the Bee County Republican Party and thanked the donors in the community for their support and attendance.
In addition to the speech, attendees were able to enjoy a meal consisting of pork, breaded mashed potatoes, green beans, a salad and a dessert of peach, cherry and apple cobbler. At the front of the line, attendees could take a photo with Abbott.
During the event, County Judge Trace Morrill gave a State of the County address. During the address, Morrill thanked Johnson and the Bee County Republican Party for their efforts in putting the night together. Morrill also spoke on the county’s budget and an increase in tax revenue.
The evening closed out with young Sarah Simons being inducted as a Bee County Sheriff’s Office junior deputy by Bee County Sheriff Alden Southmayd and Abbott.
•mtamez@mysoutex.com•