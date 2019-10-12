Grand jurors indict defendant on witness tampering charge

BEEVILLE – Felix Abrigo faces a possible 10-year prison sentence and an order to pay a $10,000 fine if he is convicted of a third degree felony.
Abrigo was one of four felony defendants indicted on third degree felonies by the Bee County Grand Jury last month.
According to the indictment, Abrigo also was declared a repeat felony offender.
The charge listed in the indictment was for tampering with a witness in an incident that allegedly occurred on June 18.
Investigators alleged that the defendant tried to influence a confidential informant who was set to testify in a felony trial by posting his picture and status on a social media site on the internet on June 18.
The repeat felony offender enhancement was based on previous felony conviction on April 22, 2014, on a charge of assault of a family member by strangulation in Bee County.
District Judge Joel Johnson set his bond at $5,000.
Others indicted on third degree felony charges included:
•Mark Anthony Cosby on a charge of evading arrest/detention with a motor vehicle.
According to investigators, the 32-year-old Falfurrias resident fled from Deputy Robert Meakins in a vehicle.
Grand jurors also decided to classify Cosby as a repeat felony offender bases on a Jan. 4, 2012, conviction on a charge of burglary of a habitation in Brooks County.
Bond was $5,000.
•Jessie Delgado Jr. on a charge of evading arrest/detention with a motor vehicle.
Investigators alleged that the 25-year-old Beeville man fled from a Bee County deputy using a vehicle on Aug. 4, 2017.
Bond was $2,000.
•Juan J. Guerrero Jr. on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third charge or more.
According to the indictment, the Mission man, who was 28 at the time, was arrested for DWI on Feb. 22.
The defendant had previous DWI convictions on Jan. 6, 2015, in San Patricio County, on Jan. 15, 2015, in Aransas County and Feb. 16, 2016, in Nueces County.
Bond was $5,000 with special DWI conditions.
Grand jurors also indicted seven defendants on state jail felony charges. If convicted, the defendants could be sentenced to up to two years in a state jail facility and ordered to pay fines of as much as $10,000.
The defendants were:
•Martin Anthony Guerra who was named in two separate indictments on charges of delivery of a controlled substance.
One of the indictments alleged that Guerra delivered less than a gram of methamphetamine to an individual on April 6.
The other indictment was based on an accusation that the defendant had delivered less than a gram of the same narcotic to someone on April 13.
Both incidents allegedly took place this year.
Bond was $5,000 on each indictment.
•Jaime Laine Bridges, 38, of Normanna, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, penalty group one, less than one gram.
Prosecutors alleged that Bridges had methamphetamine with him on May 27, 2019.
Bond was $5,000.
•Yazmin Suniga on a charge of credit card abuse.
Prosecutors alleged that the defendant received a stolen debit card on Feb. 7, 2016, with the intent of illegally using it.
Bond was $5,000.
•Donald Jacob Treviño on a charge of delivery of a controlled substance.
According to the indictment, Treviño delivered to a simulated controlled substance to an individual on April 8.
The indictment said the substance was similar to methamphetamine only it was chemically different.
His bond was $3,000.
•Richard Palmer on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, penalty group one, less than one gram.
Investigators alleged that Palmer, 32, had less than a gram of methamphetamine on him on March 12.
Bond was $2,500.
•Johnny Joe Keller on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, penalty group one, less than one gram.
Prosecutors claimed that the 37-year-old Beeville man had less than a gram of methamphetamine with him on March 25, 2018.
His bail was $2,000.
•Candice B. Segovia, 30, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, penalty group one, less than one gram.
According to the indictment, the defendant possessed less than a gram of methamphetamine on March 12 of this year.
Bond was $2,000.
