BEEVILLE – Bee County Grand Jury members returned an indictment on a residential burglary defendant when they met last week.
The indictment against Joseph Rene Soto contained two felony counts, the most serious of which was the second degree felony, burglary of a habitation.
The second count of the indictment was on a charge of burglary of a building, a state jail felony.
Both counts were enhanced because grand jurors determined that Soto was an habitual criminal offender.
According to the indictment, the defendant entered the home of a local man on Nov. 5, 2018, with the intent to commit theft.
In the second count, investigators alleged that the defendant entered a building not open to the public and owned by the same person on the same day.
The enhancement was based on a previous conviction on a charge of burglary of a habitation on June 15, 2007, in San Patricio County and on another burglary of a habitation conviction on the same charge on Oct. 29, 2013, in Bee County.
Second degree felonies are punishable, upon conviction, by a prison sentence of up to 20 years and a fine of as much as $10,000.
State jail felonies can result in a sentence of up to two years in a state jail facility and a fine of $10,000.
Bail was set at $13,000 by District Judge Janna Whatley.
Others indicted on felony charges last week included:
•Albert Lopez Zamora on a charge of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.
The charge is a second degree felony.
Prosecutors alleged that Zamora was caught with between one and four grams of methamphetamine on April 6, 2019, and that he intended to deliver the drug to someone.
Bond was $10,000.
•Fransco Hiracheta on a charge of tampering with physical evidence, a third degree felony.
Grand jurors also determined that the defendant was a repeat felony offender because he had a previous conviction on a charge of burglary of a habitation in San Patricio County on May 18, 1984.
According to the indictment, Hiracheta attempted to conceal marijuana to impair its availability as evidence during an incident on Dec. 1, 2017.
Bail was $2,000.
•Joe Lane on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, penalty group one, less than one gram.
The offense is a state jail felony.
Prosecutors alleged that police found methamphetamine on the defendant on March 10.
Bond was $2,000.
•Justin Andrew Estrada on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, penalty group one, less than one gram.
The charge is a state jail felony.
According to investigators, Estrada had less than a gram of cocaine on him during an incident on July 6, 2018.
Bond was $2,000.
Gary Kent is a reporter at the Bee-Picayune and can be reached at 358-2550, ext. 120, or at reporter@mySouTex.com.