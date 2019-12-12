Grand jurors indict three defendants on bail jumping charges

BEEVILLE – Three men who violated orders to appear in court in September and November will have to come up with new bail money to stay out of jail after being indicted on bail jumping charges last week.
Bail jumping is a third degree felony. If convicted, each of the three defendants could be sentenced to prison for up to 10 years and ordered to pay a fine of as much as $10,000.
The Bee County Grand Jury returned indictments on Donald Shreve and Richard Guerra, who were supposed to have appeared in court on Sept. 7.
Shreve was out of jail on a $20,000 bond on a charge of manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group one.
The other defendant, Guerra, was out of jail on a $10,000 bond on a charge of burglary of a building.
The third accused bail jumper, 30-year-old Robert Lansford, was to have appeared in court on Nov. 7 while he was free on a $5,000 bond on charges of theft of money, theft of roping cattle and theft of diesel.
Bonds on the bail jumping charges for the three defendants were set at $30,000 each on those new indictments.
Grand jurors also returned an indictment on a drug possession charge against 19-year-old Eddie Rafael Treviño of Mathis.
The defendant was accused of possession of a controlled substance, penalty group one, one to four grams.
The offense is a third degree felony.
According to investigators, Treviño had a synthetic marijuana in his possession when he was arrested on Sept. 12.
His bond was reported to be $7,000.
