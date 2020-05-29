GOLIAD – Three commissioners called to testify before a grand jury today had charges against them declined.
Cases against commissioners Alonzo Morales Jr., David Bruns and Kenneth Edwards were presented to the Goliad County grand jury by Sgt. Greg Dickerman, special investigator with the Attorney General’s Office. The use of a state agency is not uncommon when an investigation involves county officials.
None would comment on the circumstances that caused them to be summoned.
See more on this in next week's edition of the Goliad Advance-Guard.