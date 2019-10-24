Grand jury indicts defendant for assaulting jailers on two occasions

BEEVILLE – The Bee County Grand Jury returned two third degree felony indictments on Oct. 15, naming a man accused of assaulting employees at the Bee County Jail earlier this year.
According to the two-count indictment on Joe David Montes, the defendant head-butted a jailer in the face on May 10 and then kicked another jailer in the head on May 11.
If convicted of the third degree felony charges, Montes faces a possible prison sentence of up to 10 years and a fine of as much as $10,000.
District Judge Joel Johnson set his bond on the indictment at $10,000.
Others indicted this month included:
•José Manuel Garcia on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more.
The charge is a third degree felony.
According to the indictment, the 31-year-old Port Lavaca resident was driving in Bee County on April 28, while he was intoxicated.
He had previous DWI convictions on March 7, 2008, in Calhoun County and on Sept. 27, 2016, in Victoria County.
Bond was $10,000 with special DWI conditions.
•Ryan Fuentes on six counts of forgery.
Each of the charges against the 25-year-old Normanna man is a state jail felony. If convicted, Fuentes faces a possible sentence of up to two years in a state jail facility and a fine of as much as $10,000.
The defendant allegedly passed six forged checks in Bee County between September and November 2017.
Judge Johnson set his bonds at $3,000 on each count for a total of $18,000.
•Cole Lawrence Peters on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, penalty group one, less than one gram.
The offense is a state jail felony.
According to prosecutors, Peters had less than a gram of methamphetamine on him on June 4.
Grand jurors also agreed that the 38-year-old Bee County man was a repeat felony offender based on two previous felony convictions.
Peters had convictions on July 14, 2004, on a charge of aggravated assault and on July 23, 2013, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Both convictions were in Bee County.
Bond was $2,000.
•Charles Rey on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, penalty group one, less than one gram.
The charge is a state jail felony.
According to the indictment, the 33-year-old Pettus man had less than a gram of methamphetamine in his possession on July 18.
His bond was $6,000.
Gary Kent is a reporter at the Bee-Picayune and can be reached at 358-2550, ext. 120, or at reporter@mySouTex.com.