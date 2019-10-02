BEEVILLE – The grand jury returned a two-count indictment earlier this month on a 36-year-old Skidmore man for allegedly threatening a Bee County Sheriff’s Office deputy and fleeing from him in a vehicle on July 28, 2018.
The indictment against Felix Cantu listed a second degree felony, retaliation, and a third degree felony, evading arrest or detention with a motor vehicle, a third degree felony.
If convicted of the second degree felony, the defendant could be sentenced to up to 20 years in a state prison and fined as much as $10,000.
The indictment included an enhancement clause based on a Dec. 17, 1980, conviction against Cantu on a charge of burglary of a building in Nueces County.
District Judge Joel Johnson set bond at $7,000.
Others indicted on second degree felonies were:
•Orlando Amaro, 43, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, penalty group one, four to 200 grams.
Investigators alleged that the Beeville resident had methamphetamine in his possession on June 1 of this year.
Bond was $10,000.
•Rebecca Jean Dominguez in a two-count indictment on charges possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, a second degree felony, and endangering a child.
The indictment did not specify the degree of felony or misdemeanor on the endangerment charge. It could range from a state jail felony with a punishment range, upon conviction, of up to two years in a state jail facility and a $10,000 fine or a Class A misdemeanor, which would be punishable by a term of up to a year in the county jail and a fine of as much as $4,000.
The indictment alleged that the 32-year-old Beeville resident had between one and four grams of methamphetamine in her possession and that she had a child under the age of 15 in her presence at the time of the offense on June 8, 2018.
Bond was $6,000.
•Three men were indicted on second degree felony charges in connection with a burglary of a residence on Sept. 20, 2017.
The defendants were identified as 25-year-old Jonathon Arredondo, 25-year-old Jeremiah Garcia and 24-year-old Samuel Garcia.
According to the three indictments, the men entered the home of a woman that day to steal a television set and jewelry.
Jonathon Arredondo’s bond was $5,000, while Jeremiah Arredondo and Garcia both had bonds of $2,000.
