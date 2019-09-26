Grand jury indicts two defendants on first degree felony charges

BEEVILLE – Bee County grand jurors returned two first degree felony indictments on a Beeville man when they met last week.
One of the indictments against the defendant, Catarino Briseño, listed one count, and the other was for two felony counts.
According to investigators and prosecutors, all three counts listed in the two indictments were in connection with delivering methamphetamine.
The official charge in all three counts was possession of a controlled substance, penalty group one, with intent to distribute.
In the one-count indictment, Briseño allegedly sold between four and 200 grams of the drug to an individual on Nov. 28, 2018.
The two-count indictment alleged that the defendant sold the same amount of the same drug to an individual in one transaction and then sold a smaller amount, between one and four grams of methamphetamine, to the same person on the same day, Dec. 14, 2018.
If convicted on any of the three first degree felony counts, Briseño could be sentenced to from five to 99 years or life in prison and be ordered to pay a fine of up to $10,000 on each charge.
District Judge Joel Johnson set bonds on each of the indictments at $20,000.
Grand jurors also returned a two-count indictment naming a 34-year-old Buna man, Lano McCain, on charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, a first degree felony, and being a felon in possession of a firearm, a third degree felony.
If convicted of the third degree felony, McCain could be sentenced to up to 10 years in prison and be fined as much as $10,000.
The defendant was accused of having between four and 200 grams of cocaine in his possession on March 12 and that he had a firearm in his possession at the time of his arrest.
According to the indictment, grand jurors also affirmed a “habitual enhancement” against the defendant.
The felon in possession of a firearm charge was filed because McCain allegedly had a gun before the fifth anniversary of his release from confinement on a conviction for failure to register as a sex offender in Jefferson County.
The habitual offender enhancement was based on two previous felony convictions including one on a charge of aggravated robbery on Dec. 9, 2003, in Harris County and one on a charge of possession of a controlled substance on Sept. 22, 2014, in Jefferson County.
Bond was $40,000.
