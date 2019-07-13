Grand jury indicts two Skidmore men on sexual assault of a child charges

BEEVILLE – Two Skidmore men were indicted in late June on sexual assault of a child charges.
Each indictment listed three counts of the second degree felony charge. The indictments alleged that each count against the two defendants occurred on the same days with the same victim.
The defendants were identified as 57-year-old Roel Franco, a male, also known as Marissa Ann Franco, and 36-year-old Jonathan Keith Glaze.
According to investigators, the two men had sexual contact with a male under the age of 17 on June 22, July 15 and Aug. 30 of 2016.
If convicted of a second degree felony charge, a defendant can be sentenced to up to 20 years in a state prison and fined as much as $10,000.
District Judge Patrick Flanigan set bond on each of them at $60,000.
Another defendant, 41-year-old Rolando Hilario, was indicted on a second degree felony charge of manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group one.
The charge in the indictment alleged that the defendant delivered between one and four grams of methamphetamine to a person on Dec. 6, 2018.
His bond was $25,000.
Others indicted at the end of last month included:
•David E. Butler, 25, on a charge of evading arrest with a motor vehicle.
The charge is a third degree felony. If convicted, the defendant could receive a 10-year sentence in the institutional division of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice and be ordered to pay a fine of $10,000.
Prosecutors alleged that Butler fled from a Beeville Police Department patrol officer on May 10, 2017, as the officer was trying to detain or arrest him.
Bond was $3,000.
•Shane Christina Baxter on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, a state jail felony.
State jail felonies are punishable, upon conviction, by a term of up to two years confinement in a state jail facility and a fine of as much as $10,000.
Grand jurors also classified the Refugio resident as a habitual felony offender because he had two previous felony convictions.
According to the indictment, the 36-year-old Refugio man was found with a quantity of methamphetamine in this county on Jan. 17, 2018.
His previous felony convictions were both in Nueces County on a charge of burglary of a habitation on June 2, 2005, and on a charge of theft on March 8, 2010.
His bond was $10,000.
•Adan Fernando Garcia on a charge of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
The charge is a state jail felony.
According to prosecutors, the 24-year-old defendant used a vehicle from another man without his permission on Oct. 20, 2017.
Bond was $5,000.
•Michael Jerimiah Torres, 33, on a charge of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a state jail felony.
According to the indictment, the defendant took a vehicle from a local man on Jan. 10, 2017 without authorization.
Bond was $5,000.
•Cynthia Rivas, 36, on a charge of theft of property, a state jail felony.
According to the indictment, the Orange Grove resident took between $2,500 and $30,000 from a local businessman between July 1 and Nov. 4, 2015, without his permission.
Bond was $5,000.
•Toni Smith on three counts of debit card abuse.
The offense is a state jail felony.
Investigators alleged that Smith, 38, used a debit card belonging to another woman without her permission on June 12, 2015, and on two occasions the following day.
Bond for the Kenedy resident was $5,000.
•Derrick Manuel Casares on a charge of theft of property, $2,500 or more.
Prosecutors alleged that the 24-year-old defendant broke out the windows of a truck belonging to a local man and that it cost the victim between $2,500 and $30,000 to have the damage repaired.
Bond was $5,000.
•Kayla Novak, 26, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, a state jail felony.
Investigators claimed that Novak had less then a gram of methamphetamine in her possession on June 3, 2018.
Bond was $5,000.
