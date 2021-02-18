Officials are investigating the cause of a blaze that created some tense moments in Tynan.
According to Chief Thomas Mengers of the Tynan Volunteer Fire Department, a grass fire was reported at approximately 4:40 p.m. at the corner of Corn and Proctor streets.
“The grass fire had caught the structure about three minutes later,” he said.
A mobile home that was believed to be abandoned caught fire. While no one was injured, the flames gutted the structure rendering it a total loss, Mengers said.
The firefighters from Tynan were assisted by their counterparts from Papalote, Beeville and Skidmore. Angel Care Ambulance and the Bee County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene.