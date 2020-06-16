Grass will be greener in Veterans Memorial Park

BEEVILLE – Officials are hoping that some irrigation system improvements planned for Veterans Memorial Park here will be the beginning of greater things to come.
The Beeville City Council voted unanimously at its May 26 meeting in favor of a contract with Professional Turf Products to replace the system’s pumps and controllers. The $140,009.74 project is being funded by the Beeville Economic Improvement Corp., which Main Street Director Michelle Clark Treviño said already approved the expenditure.
Treviño, during her presentation, outlined the importance of improving the park, which attracts many visitors to its veterans monument, golf course, and football and baseball fields.
“Our irrigation project is more than just a quality of life issue,” she said. “It is an economic driver.”
City Manager John Benson said the new irrigation system will be automated, which will allow for nighttime watering. It also will have a rain sensor so that the sprinklers will not operate when it is raining. He said that the new controllers will help to solve the problem of the golf course fairways not getting watered.
“That course used to be one of the most beautiful courses in South Texas, and in 10 years we’ve lost it,” said Mayor Pro Tem Benny Puente. “I think this will help bring it back.”
Treviño responded, “It’s a shame that we’ve let it go that far, and the goal is to not let it happen again.”
Mayor Francisco Dominguez acknowledged that the broken controllers and the system’s pumps that have fallen victim to debilitating corrosion were related to a lack of preventative maintenance. He said the council constantly is confronted with correcting problems that have arisen from city assets not being properly maintained.
“If we invest this money, we need to have something in place to maintain these things,” Dominguez said.
Wastewater plant
The council also voted 4-1 to approve an amendment to the city’s contract with Performance Services Inc., which will allow for upgrades and improvements to the Moore Street Wastewater Treatment Plant “and other city-owned infrastructure.” The approval is contingent upon City Attorney Frank Warner’s favorable review of the contract documents.
The contract amendment includes a design-build arrangement, in which the designer and builder work together to prevent cost overruns.
The city has $8.3 million set aside for the project. The remaining $6.2 million will be borrowed, but repaid with the savings the improvements generate, Performance’s business development manager Richard Gibbens said at the May 12 city council meeting.
“I truly hope this project pays for itself. We’ve been told that,” said Councilman Ford Patton, who cast the dissenting vote.
Patton expressed concern over increasing costs, saying that the council started off by approving more than $5 million to upgrade a water plant and its electrical system.
“Now that has ballooned to a few hundred thousand dollars shy of $20 million, and there’s no engineer,” he said. “I’m still uncomfortable with the manner in which it is being done. We’re being told it’s less expensive, but we will never know that without any bids to compare it to.”
City Hall
In other business, the council approved a $123,165 change order to its agreement with Performance for heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) system improvements for City Hall and the police station. The renovation of the two adjoining buildings has continued to linger since a broken pipe caused interior flooding and left behind water damage and mold.
But for a different reason, Benson said the air ducts contain mold. He said a recent analysis of the situation concluded that the HVAC system is too large for the size of the structure and the number of employees. This caused moisture to stay in the air and mold to grow.
Performance will replace the ducts with ones that are newer and more efficient. Half of the rooftop units will be decommissioned, with one to be repurposed for use at the nearby Beeville Fire Department. The three remaining units will be cleaned and reconditioned.
Additionally, new thermostats will be installed, and the system will be separated into 22 zones, which will prevent the problem of having varying temperatures throughout the two buildings.