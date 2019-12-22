Grave desire

BEEVILLE – Lila Ann Young was removing the brick from a home near the Glenwood and St. Joseph cemeteries when she discovered a portion of that exterior facade wasn’t as it appeared.
What laid in the place of the bricks, behind an air conditioning unit, was the headstone from an infant’s grave.
Young said she discovered this artifact Monday as she removing the facade from the home.
“To me it looks marble,” she said. “It is like a beige brown.”
She rinsed off the surface, discovering the name “Little Hugh.”
The child, according to the stone, is the infant son of J.H. and M.V. Thompson born Aug. 20, 1895. He died Oct. 25, 1895.
“I didn’t want to throw it away,” she said. “I didn’t think that was right.
“I just wanted to get it to the right family.”
She doesn’t know if the stone came from the cemetery or somewhere else but, as it was found behind an air conditioner with the words facing inwards as part of the house, there are no indications there was ever a grave site there.
“It was part of the trim at the end of the house,” she said. “It was a different color than the brick I was removing.”
She hopes someone in Beeville will know the family so she can return the property as the owner of the home now knows nothing about it.
“I hope somebody can say that this is their name or someone will say they remember something about it.”
Young can be reached at 361-318-1785.