Group of car burglars strike Beeville

BEEVILLE – Police here are asking for the public’s help in finding those responsible for a rash of early morning car burglaries.
Chief Robert Bridge of the Beeville Police Department said “portable items and purses with credit cards” were stolen from vehicles in three areas of town – outside the Sure Stay Motel on U.S. Highway 59, on East Crockett Street and in the Las Palmas neighborhood – during the early morning hours of June 2.
Bridge said there were two to four suspects seen on surveillance video at the Sure Stay Motel pulling door handles of parked cars. They were seen leaving in a small white sport-utility vehicle.
“We want to remind people to keep their personal valuables inside their home or in the trunk of a car,” he said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Beeville Police Department at 361-358-8100.
Those wishing to remain anonymous can provide their information to Coastal Bend Crime Stoppers at 361-362-0206. Cash rewards are paid for tips that lead to an arrest.