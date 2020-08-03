SKIDMORE – Richard Waterhouse, who since 2013 has served as the principal of George West High School, is the lone finalist for the superintendent’s position in the Skidmore-Tynan Independent School District.
Interim S-TISD Superintendent Sherry Myers confirmed Aug. 3 that the board of trustees selected Waterhouse during a July 29 special meeting. She has pledged to assist Waterhouse and the district in whatever way they need during the transition.
“I hope he transitions well and that he’ll take the lead,” Myers said.
Per state law, S-TISD must wait at least 21 days before formally hiring Waterhouse. That date is Aug. 19.
Prior to coming to George West, Waterhouse had worked in schools in Robstown and Premont, according to a 2013 article in The Progress.