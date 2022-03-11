The call for entries is now open for H-E-B’s ninth annual Quest for Texas Best competition.
H-E-B continues its search for the Lone Star State’s finest foods, beverages, beauty items, toys, home goods, household necessities, gardening supplies, coolers and everything in between.
Submissions will be accepted through April 7, and qualified participants will compete for a combined $70,000 in cash prizes and the opportunity to feature their product on H-E-B shelves across the state.
To prepare for Quest, participants will have the opportunity to visit with H-E-B sourcing and supplier diversity leaders about product development and best practices for submitting their product during a special virtual information session on March 24.
Registration is required and space is limited to competitors only. To reserve an informational meeting space, competitors should review competition details and learn more about the two-minute video requirement by visiting heb.com/quest.
Since launching the contest in 2014, H-E-B has reviewed more than 4,500 samples of the most creative and mouthwatering Texas-made food and beverages.
More than 750 of these unique products have been placed on H-E-B shelves and nearly $1.5 million in prize money has been awarded along with marketing, mentoring and supplemental support.
Interested suppliers and manufacturers can submit details about their products at heb.com/quest by 4:59 p.m. on April 7 for consideration.
Additionally, Texas-based suppliers must create, produce, or co-pack the products in Texas.
After the call for entries period is complete, H-E-B’s business development managers will select the top applicants who will present their products before a panel of judges selected by H-E-B on Aug. 24, at Fair Park in Dallas.
The panel of judges will determine the top four winning products and award $25,000 to the grand prize winner, the title of “Texas Best”, and placement on store shelves; $20,000 to the first-place winner; $15,000 to the second-place winner; and $10,000 to the third-place winner.
Information submitted by Molly McMurtry, senior account executive