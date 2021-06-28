Due to the efforts to fix water issues that have plagued the city for years, a test completed in early May revealed that the city of Beeville’s drinking water was out of compliance.
The US Environmental Protection Agency has established the maximum contaminant level for total trihalomethanes to be 0.080 milligrams per liter. The test indicated the Beeville value was 0.083.
A mandatory notice was sent to all customers, which stated the precautions and actions currently in place to correct the issue.
The notice also specifically stated that customers did not need to use an alternative water supply and explained that only some people who drink water in excess with the contaminants over many years may experience health issues, including an increased risk of certain types of cancer.
“The TTHM level is high because of the chlorine we use to disinfect the water,” said Distribution and Collection Superintendent Mitchell Smith. “Essentially it’s an overdosed byproduct because there was too much chlorine that reacted with other chemicals at that particular time. We test the water once a day at six different locations so we can adjust the chlorine dosage and continue fine tuning the new changes we’ve made.”
Using chlorine to disinfect drinking water is a federal and state requirement to prevent illness from waterborne disease-causing bacteria. TTHM levels are tested quarterly to make sure the water does not exceed the 80 parts per billion limit.
“We have made major changes to how the water is distributed and are trying to fix the system,” said City Manager John Benson. “In this case, we had an area where the water stagnated and caused the formation of this byproduct. We have not had a single case of an illness or death related to the water.”
Smith and Benson explained that TTHM levels may increase in the summer months due to the warmer temperatures, and are affected by seasonal changes in source water quality or by changing amounts of disinfection added.
The water systems often may have experienced temporary increases in TTHM due to short-term increases in chlorine disinfection as consumption times vary throughout the day and year.
Chlorine disinfection increases can occur when there is a water main break, during repair, or when there is a potential microbial problem.
The city and their water treatment plant operator Inframark continually monitor and research issues.
Benson also said maintenance such as tank cleaning and inspection are also ongoing and more frequent than in other cities.
“We are making adjustments as the water from the George Morrill Water Treatment Plant is introduced to the water from the multiple new wells at Chase Field,” he said. “They city has made major improvements within the last three years to the water system and there’s obviously new changes and challenges that we need to address as we adapt to a new system.”
The city’s certified water department employees have also continued to fix water line breaks and replace lines to avoid future damage.
“We are trying to be proactive when it comes to water line breaks,” said Smith. “No more Band-Aids. Instead of fixing multiple broken sections of the same line, we recently replaced 20 feet of pipe under South Archer St.”
Benson also explained that the city practices automatic hydrant flushing in areas where the water does circulate.
“They automatically flush water out and it helps stagnation issues as well as pressure and the overall quality of the water,” said Benson.
“We hate to inconvenience the public with the water that pours out, but it needs to be done and it’s all part of keeping up with the system,” said Smith.
The city’s new water system ensures that customers have a 8.7 m/g per day capacity and is currently researching back up generators to avoid problems that arose during the freeze in February.
“The water department affects more lives than any doctor in their entire career,” said Benson. “They are helping the city more than anybody. They have been working hard to treat and improve the water that reaches up 14,000 people. It’s going to take some time and patience to get this right, but we will get there.”
