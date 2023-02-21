On a fair Saturday morning, a community came together to finish a house and make a home for a friend and neighbor in need.
“In 2020 I had an accident, broke my back, left me in a wheelchair,” Ryan Garza, who works as Director of Emergency Management for Bee County, said. “The house we were living in at the time was not accessible for me, they did a few modifications to make it more accommodating for me but it still wasn’t to where I needed it. Like I still can’t wash dishes in our current house. I can’t get to our laundry room, I can’t get in and out of the shower on my own. These things are challenging without someone to help me, like my wife. So this house is being built to be able to accommodate me to do some things on my own, to have some independence again.”
Organized through Habitat for Humanity, a global non-profit housing organization, the home construction project began in December and culminated with a sizable fleet of volunteers coming down on a weekend in early February to finish painting and putting many of the final touches on the house.
“Our community, we live in a very small community, so having the help … it does mean a lot to us, especially given
current circumstances,” Garza said.
His wife, Sandra, also echoed her gratitude.
“To have people take time out of their own day, their own life, on a weekend, to help put a house together, is a lot,” she said.
Much of the day’s manpower came courtesy of Valero Energy Corp, with some 30 to 50 employees coming from their Three River refinery to help with painting the house.
“It’s a part of our culture to give back and our employees have embraced that culture,” Darcy Schroeder, public affairs manager for Valero, said. “Every year throughout all the sites where we have Valero operations, our employees are giving back many hours of their time just to really be a part of the community and help out.”
This is not the first house Habitat has built in Beeville. Gene Garcia, contractor of record and a board member for the Bee County Habitat for Humanity, has been with the organization for years, and he was able to point to several houses on the same street as Garza’s new home that had been built by the organization.
He highlighted the many local and regional businesses and individuals who helped make the new home possible and encouraged the community to support them in kind. These entities are:
Lisa Tindol and the volunteers from the Valero Refinery who were out on Saturday to help paint and clean up; Waylon Ford and his employees at Smejkal Electric who did the electrical work on the home and donated their time and materials for the job; Robert Arrisola and his staff who installed the central air and heat system for the home; Eddie Garza and employees at ELG Plumbing for doing all the plumbing work; Jack Meyers, Frank Thomas and the many Bee County Habitat for Humanity board members that have been out to volunteer their labor each Saturday.
Habitat for Humanity makes use of its local Facebook page and other media to announce when they have the means to do new projects. The process asks interested and eligible parties to send applications in, which are selected based on need and ability to pay.