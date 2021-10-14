Bee County Habitat for Humanity has announced that they will be accepting applications until Nov. 1 for a family who would like to partner with them. The application is for a new home build for the selected family on one of the lots the nonprofit organizations owns. They have built two homes so far, have helped other families with “A Brush with Kindness”, minor exterior fix-up projects and are financially able to now select a family for our third build.
The Family Selection and Family Support Committee will review all applications submitted and make a nomination family to the board for approval. A partnership family must be willing to work with BCHFH after selection, fall into the income guidelines, put in 350 sweat equity hours after selection and throughout the construction phase while supervised by the Site Selection and Site Construction Committee and be able to make mortgage payments on a no interest loan (normally a 20-year secured loan with BCHFH).
After applications are completed there will be an interview, and selected family will be offered a financial management course. The family will work side by side with volunteers throughout construction helping to make this a valued possession for their future. BCHFH operates on the premise of giving families “a hand up in home ownership.”
Applications can be picked up at First United Methodist Welcome Center, First Presbyterian Church Office, the Joe Barnhart Bee County Library, or by calling 361-362-3443. Hours the churches are open can be obtained by calling the church.