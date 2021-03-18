Habitat to help code violators

Habitat For Humanity board member Lola Castro points out a name on a brick to be laid down on North Washington Street recently to Johanna C. Quiñones, also of Habitat For Humanity. The organization uses the brick fundraiser to help support their work of placing area families in new homes. The Beeville City Council at its March 9 meeting voted to approve an agreement with Bee County Habitat for Humanity that will help disadvantaged city residents to make minor repairs, which the city kicked off with $20,000 in funding.