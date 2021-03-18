Habitat to help code violators

For those who are struggling financially, having a house found to be in violation of city ordinances could be the breaking point.
The Beeville City Council at its March 9 meeting voted to approve an agreement with Bee County Habitat for Humanity that will help disadvantaged city residents to make minor repairs, which the city kicked off with $20,000 in funding. Habitat would help violations such as illegal dumping, junk vehicles, overgrown vegetation, trash or debris, dead trees, parking vehicles on an unimproved surface, damaged fences or unsecured structures.
“The most common violations we see are typically a lot of tall grass and trash in the yard, peeling paint and roofs missing shingles,” said Assistant City Manager John Chen.
Upon being served with notice of a violation, residents who express economic hardship will be given information about how to apply for the program. To be eligible, the applicant’s total annual household income must not exceed 80 percent of the average median income for Bee County as published by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
City Manager John Benson said the value of the services provided to a single household cannot exceed $3,000. The house where services are rendered must be owner occupied.
As with Habitat for Humanity traditional program that includes volunteers building homes in their community, those who receive assistance through the new program will be required to engage in sweat equity, unless physically unable. Residents over 18 must perform up to 50 hours of work at another area home. Seventy-five percent of those hours must be accomplished prior to the completion of work at their own home.
“The whole idea is neighbor helping neighbor,” Chen said. “If everybody’s helping you, you need to have the ability to payback the goodwill of others.”
Benson said he witnessed success with a similar program when he was working with the city of Raytown, Missouri.
“It’s really helpful to the property owner, because sometimes they just get stuck,” he said. “It’s not so much a tool for us but a relief valve for the homeowner.”
Volunteers always are welcome to join in and help. For more information call Bee County Habitat for Humanity at 361-362-3443.
Collection station
Also during the meeting, the council voted that Beeville’s citizen collection station should resume its normal schedule. Public Works Director Albert Bridge said the station will once again have Saturday hours, which were suspended last year at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The station will be open Monday through Friday, 9-11:30 a.m. and 1-4:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“We’ve also removed the signs requiring customers to have a face mask on,” he said. “For the public, and for employees, masks are optional.”
Additionally, the city starting on April 1 will begin selling permits for anyone wanting to dispose of debris or bulky items at the collection station. Bridge said that each resident gets one curbside pickup for these items each month, but the volume of the debris cannot exceed one level pickup truck load.
Fees for the permits will vary between $20-100, depending on the volume of material. For more information, call the utilities department in city hall at 361-358-4641.
Golf cart storage
In other business, the council voted to award a $10,800 bid to Johnny Frank Hernandez for construction of a new cart storage shed at the John C. Beasley Municipal Golf Course. A separate bid will be awarded at a later date for the shed’s electrical work, as electricity will be needed to recharge the golf carts.
Benson said the new shed will have space for up to 30 golf carts, and it will be secure. The carts currently are being stored in a structure located behind the clubhouse. The old cart shed will be razed, and the space will be converted into a covered patio.