The Beeville Vineyard’s Facebook account has been hacked by an unknown person, according to Kiki Gonzales, the director for the Beeville Vineyard.
The most recent post on the account is a shared post from Beeville Mainstreet discussing the Chalking for Mental Health event. According to Gonzales, the account has had its credentials changed. Gonzales is unable to access the account or change any passwords at this point.
“My personal account has been hacked before and I was quick enough to go in and change my password again and put in the double factor,” said Gonzales. “When I went to go do that for the vineyard, it was already done. They had already put the two factor authentication before I could do it. It’s not even tied to our email anymore.”
As of May 19, the account has not made any new posts publicly, however Gonzales has received a message from the account asking “Hey, what are you doing?” No further messages were received.
Gonzales does not know how they got access to the account. No other accounts connected to the Vineyard were compromised. However, an unused group page for the Vineyard was connected to the compromised account.
“We don’t have a typical password,” said Gonzales. “Our password isn’t easy to guess or anything. I don’t know how they guessed it or what they do to figure out that kind of information.”
Gonzales’ largest concern is that the hacker will target followers and try to scam them. Though no scams have been reported from the account so far, Gonzales has stated that the Vineyard will never ask for money through Facebook.
There are two Facebook pages for the Beeville Vineyard, one is an organization page titled “The Beeville Vineyard.” The other is a personal page called “Beeville Vineyard.” Gonzales has lost both of the accounts as the page was connected to the hacked personal account.
Gonzales has reported the account to Facebook and now plans to create a new page for the account.
While she works to get a new page for the business running, Gonzales has urged the public to ignore messages from the hacked account.
“We don’t solicit funds,” said Gonzales. “All of our funds come from grant based funding most of the time. We don’t solicit funds online or through the phone. If they do get a call from someone claiming to be the Vineyard, it’s definitely a scam. ... There’s no way it’s us.”
