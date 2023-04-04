The first Haircuts and Hotdogs event proved a much-needed success, providing food, clothes and good grooming to the homeless and families in need on March 18.
St. James’ Hall was a bustling barber shop by midday, with a squad of barbers cutting hair, shaving faces and bringing smiles to the faces of Beeville’s needy. Down on the floor, Sarah Vela, organizer of the event, oversaw a steady stream of donated goods coming in from the community.
“People are bringing items in and as soon as they’re coming in they’re being taken out by other families,” Vela said. “It’s just kind of a free-for-all, come in and get what you need, we’ve spoken to the Beeville police department and they’ve been going around trying to talk to the individuals under the bridge. They were even bringing in elderly folks, giving them rides to come in.”
The event not only offered haircuts, but food as well, and opportunities for low-income families to get some much needed supplies for their children.
“They’re coming in and the kids and the moms are (saying) yes, we needed this,” Vela said. “(The kids) got to eat, snack, we just got some jackets in and they’re going to take some jackets home.”
The barbers who did the cutting are Ray Longoria, Anthony Nolan, Gus Lopez, Jeremy Gonzales and Mark Ponce. Vela hopes to make this a monthly event, if not more often.