Beeville residents have a few events to look forward to during March. One of these events is the Beeville Half Buzzed Half Marathon.
Residents and visitors can expect to enjoy this marathon on March 26. The Half Buzzed Half Marathon is called such due to the Coastal Bend Distilling Company sponsoring the event. The distillery will provide a special cocktail, after the race for those who are legally allowed to drink. Along with the alcoholic beverages, water and juice will be readily available to all runners.
This half marathon will be the first of its kind in Beeville, though the Beeville Chamber of Commerce wishes to make this an annual event.
The Beeville Chamber of Commerce is getting assistance from VFit Productions. VFit Productions helps with similar races in other towns throughout the year.
“We are going through VFit productions out of Corpus Christi,” said Tracy Florence, the executive director for the Bee County Chamber of Commerce. “They are the ones who are helping us and they are going to be the ones who set up.”
Everyone who participates in any of the different runs during the marathon will receive a participation medal. Although there will be a winner for each individual category in each race, there will also be an overall winner for all the races.
The races are broken down by gender, age group and running distance. The distances available are 5K, 10K and a half marathon (13.1 miles).
Overall, runners will receive a medal, a T-shirt and a drawstring bag. However, runners need to register by March 11 to be guaranteed a T-shirt. Registration will remain open until March 24.
Attendees can carb up at a spaghetti dinner at the Coastal Bend Distilling Grant Building the night before the run on March 25. This dinner will begin at 6 p.m.
The Beeville Chamber of Commerce has been talking about an event like this since the end of the 2021. Florence is excited to see the turn out to this first annual event. While no date for 2023 has been announced, Beeville residents can expect the race to happen around the same time in 2023, according to Florence.
