In 1987 , two concerned citizens noticed a lack of emergency medical care for individuals in rural communities. Now, HALO-Flight operates as a non profit air ambulance service offering its assistance to the Coastal Bend. The organization just recently celebrated its 35th anniversary. It was also honored during the Sept. 13 Beeville City Council meeting.
According to Heather Selim, the director of marketing, HALO-Flight has flown over 23,000 missions.
“It’s not just the lives of those patients, but it’s their families that are impacted, the communities that those individuals live in and it’s a great service,” said Selim.
HALO-Flight provides emergency air medical and transportation services regardless of an individual’s ability to pay.
“We don’t ask anyone for their insurance card as soon as we are picking them up or anything like that,” said Selim. “We take great care of our patients and we are honored to be able to be doing that for 35 years now.”
HALO-Flight is based out of three different bases in Beeville, Alice and two Corpus Christi facilities. HALO-Flight covers 26 different counties, including:
• Bee County
• San Patricio County
• Live Oak County
• Refugio County
• Goliad County
• McMullen County
• Karnes County
Along with offering medical assistance, HALO-Flight is also involved in the community through classes at Coastal Bend College in Alice. According to Selim, these classes are taught by HALO-Flight employees, who take personal time out of their lives to teach these classes.
In addition, HALO-Flight has award winning educators within the organization. These educators have been given awards by the state of Texas.
“They provide education courses and continuing education courses to our EMS partners,” said Selim. “... Anyone that could be potentially calling us, we want to make sure we are giving education to them. That’s all complimentary. We travel to them so they don’t have to leave. There’s some towns that only have one ambulance service so we want to make sure we take that education to them so their community is not going without.”
HALO-Flight joined Beeville in 2015. The members that comprise the organization are excited and thankful to receive recognition from Beeville.
“We are fortunate that the community has welcomed us and they’ve made it a great home for us for the past seven years,” said Selim.
