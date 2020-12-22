Despite wallets being slimmer this year due to the various financial constraints of the COVID-19 pandemic, consumers are shopping for gifts during this holiday season.
One item that always is on the wish list of children of all ages is a pet. This will prompt parents to spend hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars to purchase a puppy or kitten from a pet store or a breeder. But area residents can spend much less without having to leave Bee County.
A selection of dogs and cats of varying ages, all ready to be adopted by a loving individual or family, can be found at the City of Beeville Animal Shelter located adjacent to Poesta Park near the corner of Cook Road and South Archer Street.
“I would suggest that if you are ready for that commitment to come save a life instead of buying a life,” said Raquel Martinez, the shelter’s rescue and adoption coordinator. “There’s so many pets in the shelter who deserve loving homes. They know when they get adopted that they are safe. And not only are you saving a life, but you’re freeing up a kennel for the next dog or cat.”
The shelter has just eight dog kennels and nine cat kennels, she said. Sometimes though, litters of puppies or small dogs who come in together are assigned a shared kennel, so the actual number of dogs varies on any given day.
Contrary to what some in the community might believe, Martinez said, the shelter seldom euthanizes animals. Instead, efforts will be made to reunite dogs and cats with their owners except if they were surrendered or dumped at the facility. Then shelter personnel will prepare the animal for adoption or transfer to a rescue. She said animals are put down only when they are deemed too aggressive or suffer with medical issues that are unable to be treated.
So the pets one would see during a visit to the shelter from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday are ready and waiting to add joy to someone’s life this Christmastime and beyond.
“Shelter dogs are so thankful,” Martinez said.
But this is a decision that should not be taken lightly. Animal Control Supervisor Lupe Valdez urges people to do their research about the breed of dog or cat they want and to check that their landlord, apartment leasing company or renters insurance even allows that specific pet as some have rules regarding weight or breed.
“Make sure whatever pet you get will fit into your house, your lifestyle, and the activities you do,” Martinez said.
Valdez said, “I tell people it’s a commitment and to make sure you’re up to it. That cute little puppy or cute little kitten is going to grow up to be an adult and it’s going to require medical treatment throughout the years.”
Additionally, the pets will have various ongoing needs over the years that will cost money. The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals estimates it costs an average of $809 per year to own a cat. In the first year of ownership, however, ASPCA adds an additional $365 for items including spay or neuter, other initial medical costs, collar, scratching post and carrier bag.
ASPCA estimates that owning a dog can cost as much as $1,040 depending on its size. First-year items such as spay or neuter, crate, collar and leash and training classes can cost an additional $565. Grooming for long-haired dogs can drive the total up another $408.
“They’re not just Christmas puppies or presents, they’re commitments,” Martinez said.
Valdez suggests that parents wishing to buy pets for their children should first sit down and talk with their kids about the responsibility involved in having a four-legged family member.
“Sit down with your whole family and explain that everyone is going to help take care of the animal,” he said. “It’s not just something you can put down when you get tired of it.”
Unfortunately, some new pet owners do not take the necessary steps ahead of time and that sometimes results in pets being returned to the shelter, Martinez said. Or the animal meets the fate of Riley in the 1996 film “Homeward Bound II: Lost in San Francisco,” a stray dog who started out a Christmas puppy who was abandoned after the boy he was given to would not play with him.
“They deserve so much more, so make sure you’re committed to it,” Martinez said. “Make sure that (having a pet) is what you want, because it’s a sad situation when those puppies come back through our gates.”
Lend a paw
For those who are ready to welcome a new furry family member, all that is needed is a $20 cash or check for the adoption fee and a photo identification. Martinez said new pet owners are required to sign an adoption agreement in which they pledge to have the animal spayed or neutered and that they will take the dog or cat to get their vaccinations when they come of age.
Those who want to make the holidays brighter for the animals at the shelter can do so in ways besides adopting. Martinez said cash donations always are welcomed and so are items such as old towels and comforters that can be used to help the dogs and cats stay warm. For those who are curious about the shelter, she said they are always welcome to come lend a hand.
“If you want to know how we run the shelter, please come and volunteer,” she said. “The dogs could always use someone to come walk them or spend time with them.”
Martinez said she spent two years as a volunteer before being hired as a full-time employee in February. A self-professed animal lover, Martinez believes the shelter is her calling because the animals need her as much as she needs them.
“Every time a new animal comes in I say to myself, ‘I don’t know what your life was, but I’m going to get you to what your life can be,’” Martinez said. “And thank God, I’ve been very, very successful doing that.”
For more information, call 361-799-9848.