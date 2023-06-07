Healthiness is defined far more by how we feel than how we look. When you can do all the things you enjoy without huffing and puffing, be it running, snowboarding, playing tennis, swimming or more — that’s the goal for “I can Bee Better”, a health project designed to educate people about healthy lifestyle changes that can add years to their lives and get them in better shape.
While so many things are beyond a person’s control, food choices are not one of them. Obesity leads to diabetes and diabetes is a life sentence.
In 2022 there were 98 stroke victims who checked into Beeville’s hospital. Of these, 22 were outbound to Corpus Christi and that same year there were over 500 patients admitted with a diabetes diagnosis. Just this year alone we have had 86 stroke victims and 197 diabetes diagnoses, and that’s just by May. Diabetes is not a leading cause of death if treated and controlled; it can still cause havoc, overtime contributing to heart disease (the leading cause of death), vision loss, kidney disease, stroke, nerve damage and a loss of limbs.
Not every diabetic will have a stroke, but almost every stroke victim is diabetic. Approximately 2.7 million people in Texas have been diagnosed and are on one or more oral diabetic medications. Even more astonishing is that around 650,000 people have diabetes and do not know it.
Type 1 diabetes is an autoimmune disease, considered to be the worst form of diabetes, though it is rare, with fewer than 200,000 cases in the U.S. There is no cure, but healthy diets can help alleviate symptoms.
Type 2 diabetes is the most commonly-known, usually diagnosed later in life. It can come due to genetic predisposition or behavior and is a metabolic disorder. How it works is, a person’s body continues to produce insulin, yet has lost the ability to use it effectively. More serious cases require insulin therapy. Type 2 can be prevented, primarily and most effectively through lifestyle changes. Losing weight, being active — these are as good as medicine when it comes to preventing diabetes.
The Bee Better project is supposed to educate and help people to eat healthier, support each other, ask questions and walk together, forming a team to build towards success. Gathering a group of individuals with the tools to help get folks on the road to a healthier lifestyle, the project has a committee of movers and shakers who are ready to jump in and help.
This team includes community/nutrition extension agent Randi Schauer, who has been working closely with Roxanne Casas to help plan this project. Her office has provided tools to educate participants and the community at large. It also includes Dennis Wade, who helped with designing the logo and contributing ideas to make the project even better. Members of the Rotary, including Beeville Mayor Brian Watson, Virginia Mora, Ronnie Ramirez, Michael Perez and Albert Reynolds also chipped in.
The event will kickoff with a walk downtown on Saturday, June 3 at 8:30 a.m., with weigh-ins that day. The registration is open to the first 100 participants, cost will be $25. Participants will be given tools to help with the program, will provide recipes and exercise tips through social media and the newspaper. The program will have monthly weigh-ins until December, with an AC1 test in June, September and December for those interested in knowing their blood sugar numbers.
Also planned are healthy meal cooking demonstrations, yoga meetings on Saturday, group walks and more.
After the last weigh-in, two winners will be decided on based upon a calculation of the percentage of weight loss. These winners will be crowned for the male and female divisions respectively, and will receive $1,000 among other prizes.
Register online on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/beebetter78102.