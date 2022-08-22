On two sweltering summer days, employees of United Way of the Coastal Bend and industrial equipment supplier Holt Cat gathered at the edge of Corpus Christi to volunteer their time to supply schools throughout the Coastal Bend with materials students would need for the upcoming school year.
Operation Supply Our Students brought school supplies to more than 25,000 students across Bee, Live Oak, Refugio and San Patricio counties, in addition to other counties throughout the Coastal Bend.
Operation Supply Our Students was held Aug. 2 and 3. On those days, volunteers waited from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to help load trucks and trailers with pallet after pallet of school supplies. This has been the 32nd year that United Way of the Coastal Bend has held this supply drive.
Operation Supply Our Students was announced by United Way of the Coastal Bend back at the beginning of July. United Way of the Coastal Bend CEO Libby Averyt stated that at the end of the day, this was a record year for Operation Supply Our Students regarding distributed supplies.
Averyt has noted an increase in community involvement regarding local school districts. She believes that South Texas as a whole is a very generous community.
“I feel like we have residents throughout South Texas who have perhaps at some point in their lives experienced some sort of difficulty,” said Averyt. “They know what it’s like to be in that position. ... It is a cliche to say we couldn’t do it without the community support, but we absolutely could not do it without the community support.
“... The folks from all the school districts that have come to pick up the supplies, they are just so grateful,” continued Averyt. “They feel like every little bit helps. There is a lot of tragic, devastating news going on post-Uvalde. ... I think just this little bit of generosity and compassion that the community has shown for our school districts is appreciated. Any little act of kindness, they feel supported by the community.”
Indeed, every single one of the school districts that arrived showed major appreciation for the efforts put forth by the volunteers.
Steve Batchelor, the director of operations for Skidmore-Tynan ISD, showed a great appreciation for the work put forth to make sure students have the supplies they need on the first day of school.
Ernesto De Luna, the community liaison for Mathis ISD, referred to the entire event as a godsend for the school district.
“It’s really a big asset to us and our children,” said De Luna.
Holt Cat assisted United Way of the Coastal Bend by allowing the group the use of one of its warehouses. In previous years, the supplies were distributed at the United Way of the Coastal Bend headquarters. Brenda Davis, the communication director for United Way of the Coastal Bend, said that the loading docks at their headquarters would have been insufficient for the volume of supplies they received.
Along with supplying a warehouse, a forklift certified employee of Holt Cat, Alvin Thomas, volunteered his time to help load each truck and trailer. Thomas did this in addition to his regular job at Holt Cat. He still went about his daily business while coming by to load vehicles.
As the hot and dusty days carried on, each volunteer was proud of the work they were doing. Smiles were noticeable on the faces of those who volunteered and those who came to pick up the supplies for their school district.
At the end of the day, only one pallet remained from Pawnee ISD, which had not shown up to receive its supplies. Congratulations were given all around as these volunteers wrapped up another year providing back to school supplies for the community.
In total, these 43 school districts received supplies through Operation Supply Our Students:
• Agua Dulce ISD
• Alice ISD
• Aransas Pass ISD
• Austwell-Tivoli ISD
• Banquete ISD
• Beeville ISD
• Ben Bolt-Palito Blanco ISD
• Benavides ISD
• Bishop Consolidated ISD
• Brooks County ISD
• Calallen ISD
• Corpus Christi ISD
• Driscoll ISD
• Flour Bluff ISD
• Freer ISD
• George West ISD
•Gregory-Portland ISD
• Ingleside ISD
• Kenedy County-Wide CSD
• Kingsville ISD
• La Gloria ISD
• London ISD
• Mathis ISD
• Odem-Edroy ISD
• Orange Grove ISD
• Pawnee ISD
• Pettus ISD
• Port Aransas ISD
• Premont ISD
• Ramirez Common School District
• Refugio ISD
• Ricardo ISD
• Riviera ISD
• Robstown ISD
• San Diego ISD
• Santa Gertrudis ISD
• Sinton ISD
• Skidmore-Tynan ISD
• Taft ISD
• Three Rivers ISD
• Tuloso-Midway ISD
• West Oso ISD
• Woodsboro ISD
