Help CASA bring Christmas cheer to children

The Christmas season has brought out the gift of giving in the community. CASA of Bee, Live Oak & McMullen also serving San Patricio County was the recipient of a generous donation. Because of this donation, the children CASA volunteers serve will not be cold this season. The donations were collected by the Mt. Zion Revival Center, Weir Seaboard Oil & Gas and Corpus Christi API, and thanks to the coordination and efforts of the Clifton family, CASA received enough coats, mittens, toboggans and blankets for just about every child in Bee, Live Oak, McMullen and San Patricio counties that has a CASA on their case. The George West Daughters of Republic of Texas also contacted CASA and will be donating toys for the children for Christmas on Dec. 2. Toys for Tots of Beeville will be distributing toys to the CASA volunteers for the children during December. Pictured is the Villarreal family with CASA Executive Director Brenda Dees.