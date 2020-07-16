Help sought to replace Little League equipment

TULETA – A handful of baseball gloves grayed over with ash and bearing the aroma of smoke are about the only recognizable sports equipment left after a blaze consumed the contents of a shed.
In addition to working for the Pettus Municipal Utility District, Jesse Hernandez is a member of the Pettus-Tuleta Volunteer Fire Department and the president of the North Bee County Little League. After work on July 1, Hernandez said he had come home and laid down for a nap. At 7:05 p.m., he was awakened by someone knocking on the window of the room where he had been sleeping.
“I didn’t even get to find out who it was. I would like to find out who it was,” Hernandez said. “She came pounding on the window, and she said, ‘Your shed is on fire.’”
He acknowledges that it was a blessing that the unidentified woman came when she did, as it would have taken little time for the flames to spread from the nearby shed to the wood-framed house Hernandez resides in with his two sons.
Hernandez ran outside and swung open the door to a dog pen adjacent to the shed, letting his dog run free before dashing off to the nearby fire station and grabbing one of their trucks to help fight the fire. Meanwhile, he said, his nephews and sons busted out the shed’s windows and were using garden hoses to keep the flames from spreading.
“Nobody was hurt, thank God,” Hernandez said.
Other firefighters made it to the scene, and the flames were quickly extinguished, though not before destroying everything inside the metal shed including more than $1,000 worth of equipment belonging to the junior league team he coaches for the North Bee County Little League. Fortunately, this year’s season was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Another $2,000 worth of gear belonging to the Corpus Christi-based South Texas Punishers girls’ team Hernandez coaches also was damaged.
“Baseball gear is not cheap, and it’s never been cheap,” he said. “I could always use some community help. I don’t ask for handouts, but if it comes I appreciate it.”
Hernandez said he only moved into the house Dec. 25 and did not have renters insurance to cover the lost contents. Lester Kissee, assistant chief of the Pettus-Tuleta Volunteer Fire Department, said that some of the department’s members already have pledged to assist Hernandez in replacing the equipment.
Anyone wishing to donate to assist the North Bee County Little League can call Hernandez at 361-375-2263.
William J. Gibbs Jr. is a reporter at the Bee-Picayune and can be reached at 361-358-5220, or by email at wgibbs@mysoutex.com.