Imagine if you woke up tomorrow and had no idea where your next meal would come from?
With no home, no supplies, nowhere to go and no help to call upon, the plight of the homeless is a severe one, where even the most basic of dignities become luxuries well out of reach.
The Red Cross and some committed community members are looking to provide some dignity to the homeless, and they’re calling upon those with an ear to hear to heed the call, to join them in bringing comfort to those in need.
“(The homeless) will get a hot meal, maybe even some fresh clothes,” Sarah Vela, an area woman who is helping organize the first Haircuts and Hotdogs event, to be held at the First United Methodist Church on March 18. “A haircut for free, maybe even a shave.”
Vela was inspired by her own participation in a food bank in Pawnee, and thanks to a chance meeting with Richard Perry, who coordinates the Bee County Red
the plight of area homeless, at the scene of a fire.
“Nobody really wants to cut their hair,” Perry said. “I’ve already gone and given the word, they’ll be happy to come get their haircut and a shower and a meal. So (Vela) knows I got her back.”
Vela’s taken it upon herself to try and help the homeless however she can, even going so far as to provide them meals of her own making when she sees them out and about the community.
“That may be all they eat for the day,” Vela said. “I know when I was down and out, that one little gesture… got me through the day.”
Vela is aided by her boyfriend, a local haircutter named Mark Ponce, who had been wanting to use his talents to help those in need for some time as well.
“I’d thought about just walking around town giving out free haircuts to homeless people,” Ponce said. “It was … something I’d always wanted to do, just my way of giving back to people.”
Haircuts and Hotdogs is envisioned as happening, at least to start, on every third Saturday of the month, with hopes to expand to multiple Saturdays per month. This first event will be on March 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
It’s not just the homeless who can benefit; low-income families and those struggling and in need, especially those with young children, are also welcome and encouraged to bring their kids, to enjoy a hot meal and opportunity to play in the church’s gymnasium, as well as get their own haircuts.
The community is invited to help in bringing these small comforts to those in need – volunteer haircutters are wanted, as well as helpers who can distribute clothes and sundries, help direct visitors to the shower facilities and help clean up after. Even if you can’t give your time, material support is also appreciated – especially in the form of toiletries and hygiene products to distribute.
At the same time as Hotdogs and Haircuts, the Beeville Area Social Services Coalition is hosting the Bee Spring Fair, which will feature raffles, door prizes and games, with 30+ vendors giving out prizes, sponsored by social services which also provide aid to those in need in their area.
Everyone is invited to attend and support local social service programs.
Cardboard and Candlelight
Richard Perry knows what it’s like to have nothing; he experienced homelessness for eight years in his past and even now, he doesn’t let himself forget where he came from. This led him to begin the “Cardboard Challenge” – a call for folks to experience the hardship of the homeless, by camping out with as little as they can, as he will be doing, for three days and three nights, in the field across from the First United Methodist Church.
“If you want to experience what a homeless person experiences, you need to leave (your home), get a roll of toilet paper, a couple bottles of water, vienna sausage, some sardines and some crackers,” Perry said. “All that other stuff you leave at home. All those other luxuries I give up.”
Nobody’s taken him up on the challenge so far, but all the same, it’s more than just a chance to raise awareness. The community is called to bring donations to Perry as he makes his vigil on the field, and there’s a small list of essentials he and the Red Cross are looking for: cases of water, cases of individual tea, lemonade, homemade baked goods (cookies, brownies), bags of chips, individually-wrapped cheese snacks, beef sticks, jerky, cookies, bags of fruit and juices. Beyond food, they’re looking for clean socks, t-shirts, shoes, boots, raincoats, hats and caps, jeans, light and heavy coats, toothpaste, toothbrushes, soap and shampoo.
These donations will all be taken to the Walk to Siloam, an annual spiritual retreat for the struggling, homeless and those who are in poverty or near-poverty. This event is being held at Camp Zephyr, out near Lagarto in Live Oak County. This retreat goes from March 16-19th, but on the evening of the 18th, all people, from all of the community, are invited to attend a special ceremony.
A candlelight service will be held, in support of the pilgrims and the help, at 7 p.m. Participants are welcome to attend and be given a candle to hold, to join in song and prayer and to show the love of Christ to those participating in the retreat.