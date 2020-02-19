Helping homeless; one shirt at a time

From inside a small storage room, Richard Perry is helping the homeless, offering what he calls “agape”.
“They come with what is on their back,” he said of those in need of help. “When they leave, we like them to leave with agape.”
Agape in this sense, is the “gift of love” which is often the simplest of things like socks, shirts and soap.
“We show them they are loved,” Perry said.
He knows he cannot do this alone. So on Feb. 17 through 19, he is going to be camped out in the parking lot at 106 E. Cleveland St. across from the fire station, collecting new packages of socks, jackets, ball caps, underwear, T-shirts and shoes.
He is also asking for people to donate soap, combs, wet wipes, hand sanitizer, mouthwash, shampoo and toothbrushes. Those wishing to donate but unable to make it out during these days can reach him at 361-597-8609.
Cardboard challenge
Perry began collecting in 2018 , through what is dubbed his Cardboard Challenge, when he was given the idea by God.
“Jesus did everything to reach out to mankind,” Perry said. “I know what it is like to be homeless.
“Now I do have the comforts of a home, but I cannot forget where I come from.”
The Cardboard Challenge is Perry camping out during these three days, sleeping on cardboard and living much the same as the homeless he wants to help.
Perry will take the items to the Walk to Siloam where they will be given to the homeless; this event at Camp Zephyr on Lake Corpus Christi is set for Feb. 20-23.
“We are reminded everyday when we see the sad, drooping faces of the homeless,” Perry said. “Jesus gave a hand-up, but sometimes we have to give a handout.”
His efforts praised
Tony Reyes, executive director of Mission 911, the group heading Walk to Siloam, praised Perry for what he called his “selfless act.”
“For him to do that for others is very inspiring,” Reyes said.
“He is the only one that takes it upon himself just saying, ‘God is telling me to help others, and this is why I am going to help them.’
“I think it is an honorable thing he is doing and very unselfish spending time to help others.”
The items collected will be given out to the homeless at the walk and then passed along to the four Mission 911 shelters in Corpus.
Run-ins with the law
Perry remembers well his life and run-ins with the law.
“I have an application for a pardon in Florida,” he said. His wrap sheet their dates backs to his days of drinking.
“When convicts hear of a pardon, that is like the government forgiving them,” Perry said. “It also means my rights are fully restored.”
He hopes it will serve as an example to other convicts as he ministers in the prisons.
“I had an allergenic reaction to cops,” he recalls of his prior life. “When I drink alcohol the cops would come around, and I would start quoting the constitution and the amendments.”
That would escalate, and Perry would land in jail, often breaking his probation.
Finally, the judges would have enough.
“We have just given you too many chances,” a judge in Florida told him.
Eight years would be his sentence.
Change in attitude
“Today, I have the utmost respect for law enforcement,” Perry said. “These guys choose this career to protect us.
He sees some of himself in the people he meets on the streets and in the schools where he has been invited to speak.
Just recently, he was speaking to a Pettus child.
“He had so much anger and hatred for something,” Perry said. “When things happen at home, they don’t go and tell other people because they know it will be worse when they come back home.”
Perry could only do so much, but he offered what help he could.
“I gave some techniques I was taught,” he said.
The few words this youngster spoke, though, still haunt him though.
“If my mother could just pay off my probation,” the youngster said.
“He is a baby, and he is talking about probation,” Perry said.
Living in a chaotic world
While this youth likely won’t be part of the Mission 911 walk, many others with similar pasts will be.
“If your word is a chaotic world, and you try to live in a structured world, you are going to have friction,” Reyes said. “If we can show them some kind of structure in their spirituality, they will have something to lean on in their chaotic world.
“This walk is a purpose walk, showing the individuals that they are really cared for and people are looking out for them.”
For Perry, finding that spiritual component to his life is what saved him.
Starting with nothing
When he began these donation drives, Perry had little to his name. Now, after two years, he has seen the generosity of the community as offers to help come in.
Superior Auto donated his first trailer. The owners of Elders Meat Market trade him a truck for some work.
Boy Scouts offered him a tent to use in those early days.
Now, he is collecting items throughout the year, doing his Cardboard Challenges for special events.
“Homelessness doesn’t have a color,” Perry said. “Suffering doesn’t have a color.
“Jesus doesn’t have a specific people He came to save.”