It is only fitting that, in a rural area, part of the economic growth should include agriculture.
Work is underway to establish Texas Blue Diamond Solutions’ base of operations just outside the city off County Road 502. The facility will occupy a 325-acre former ranch that includes a historic 7,800 square-foot house that founder and President Jason Muniz hopes to convert into a bed and breakfast and venue site that will give visitors the opportunity to tour the rest of the company’s operation.
TBDS’ line of business is industrial hemp. In addition to offices and a training facility, the Bee County facility will include greenhouse space for research and development and areas to grow hemp outdoors. Muniz said that while there will be 20-25 permanent jobs created,there will be far more positions available during the construction phase. Hundreds of farm jobs could be created via producers supplying the operation.
Phase 1 of the project, a 50,000-square-foot building that will include a decortication line, which Muniz plans to have ready for the 2021 harvest. According to www.cannabistech.com, this process involves the removal of the hemp stalk’s tough, woody interior from its soft, fibrous exterior. The resulting materials are used in different applications.
A second 50,000-square-foot building devoted to an extraction line is planned for the next phase. Muniz said this process involves removing the cannabidiol (CBD) oil from the hemp. But in the beginning, this will be achieved with a mobile unit that can be towed to a hemp field.
“Then we take the spent-over biomass and make feed out of it,” he said. “We have absolutely no waste.”
Muniz said animal feed is one of the many products that TBDS will have a hand in making. In addition to pharmaceutical uses for CBD oil, he said the company has already partnered with a Colorado company to make animal feed that is helpful to pets and livestock animals who have seizures and joint issues.
“The extraction side is very, very, very new to the market,” Muniz said. “The livestock end is what’s going to take off in Texas.”
With regard to the industrial hemp itself, he said there are multiple uses such as building construction, automotive, home textiles, furniture, flooring, cabinets and wall board. Muniz said his company is going to start assisting Puerto Rico, where homes are going to be built using hempcrete blocks.
“They’re tested up to 210 mph; they’re waterproof, and they’re virtually indestructible,” he said.
Muniz said that hempcrete is made of just hemp, lime and water and that it also has a two-hour fire rating. They would be held together with hemp composite mortar.
“There’s absolutely zero concrete in the construction of a hempcrete home,” he said.
The Bee County location is the first of many Muniz and his three managing partners have planned for Texas and nationwide, he said. The Three Rivers native, who along with his wife, Carrie, has two daughters, said he walked away from his $1,200-a-day oil field job in West Texas after realizing that modern-day methods for the extraction of fossil fuels do not keep replenishment in mind. But hemp plants are quite different.
“The vision was something sustainable,” Muniz said. “We need something sustainable in the construction end because the cost of lumber is going up because there’s not enough trees.”
The industrial usage of hemp is nothing new to the United States. Historical accounts indicate that Presidents George Washington and Thomas Jefferson grew hemp and advocated that others do likewise. Aside from its widely known uses in making paper and rope, the actual plant is beneficial to the soil.
“Hemp is amazing,” Muniz said. “It draws out all of your toxins. It replenishes. It absorbs and puts nitrogen back into the earth.
“It’s a great rotational crop for soybeans, alfalfa and coastal. It takes out the toxins from the fertilizers we use.”