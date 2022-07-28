The release of the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR) results by the Texas Education Agency (TEA) was something of a mixed bag for Pettus ISD late last month.
The district was above state average on exactly half of the 20 tests administered by the state and showed improved numbers in comparison to last year’s results on 11 of the 20 tests.
The passage rates at the district’s high school were the bright spot. The district boasted passage rates higher than the state average on four of the five tests, which include English I, English II, algebra I, biology and U.S. history.
Pettus’ passage rate was ahead of the state average in English I, English II, algebra I and biology, but slightly behind the statewide average in U.S. history.
The district was two better than the state average in English I, two better in English II, 20 points better in algebra I and 12 better in biology. Pettus trailed the state average in U.S. history by three points.
The district was also ahead of the Region II averages on the same four tests, while also lagging behind the region average in U.S. history by three points.
In the elementary and junior high testing – which includes math and reading tests for third- through eighth-graders, science tests for fifth- and eighth-graders and a social studies test for eighth-graders – Pettus ISD was above the state average in six of 15 tests.
The district’s passage rate of 96% on the seventh-grade reading was 18 points better than the state average, while the rates on the third-grade math and eighth-grade math tests were 16 percentage points higher than the statewide average.
The district was also ahead of the state average in third-grade reading by 13 points, seventh-grade math by four points and fifth-grade science by one point.
In the other nine tests, Pettus ISD trailed the state average by as many as 26 points (fourth-grade math) and as few as one point (sixth-grade reading).
Two of the district’s rates were at least 20 points below the state average – the aforementioned fourth-grade math test and the fifth-grade math test. The district was 12 points behind the state average on both the fourth-grade reading and eighth-grade science tests.
The comparison to the Region II averages followed much the same pattern except for on the sixth-grade reading test, where the district matched the region average instead of being behind the state average by a point, and on the eighth-grade social studies test, where the district was two points above the region average as opposed to five points behind the state average.
When compared to the 2021 numbers, the district showed improvement on nine of the elementary/junior high tests, but showed drops on four of the five high school tests.
The district boasted jumps in the passage rates on all six of the reading tests, including the seventh-grade test where the district’s rate jumped from 76 to 96.
The fourth-grade rate was up by 19 points, the third-grade rate was up by 16 points and the sixth-grade rate was up by 15 points. The fifth-grade and eighth-grade rates both jumped by five percentage points.
In math, Pettus’ passage rate was up at the third-, seventh- and eighth-grade levels. The seventh-grade math passage rate was up 26 points over the 2021 rate, while the eighth-grade rate was up by 14 points.
The district also showed a three-point improvement on the eighth-grade science test.
At the high school, the district’s numbers were up on the biology test, improving by 12 points from 82 in 2021 to 94 in 2022.
•kkeller@mysoutex.com•