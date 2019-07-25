Historic home gets a lift

BEEVILLE – The Historic McClanahan House is getting a lift last week as crews from Ram House Movers of Sinton make repairs to its support beams.
“The house needs leveling and needs some extra support,” said Lily Wilkinson, who along with her husband, David, own the company. “After time, the timbers get little tired.”
The beams are now sagging and need to be replaced.
This isn’t to knock the construction. This building was built in 1867.
“It has been holding for 152 years,” Wilkinson said.
The home, now at 206 E. Corpus Christi St., serves as a museum and meeting location, and is owned by the Bee County Historical Society.
Wilkinson expects the work to take between three and five days.
“We won’t know the scope of the work until we get in there and start,” she said. “You just never know with the old homes.”
The McClanahan House is the oldest business structure in Beeville. The building, the second store built in Beeville by George W. McClanahan, was erected around 1867 on the east side of the courthouse square. It served as general store, lodging house and post office.
In 1962, the building was purchased by the historical society for $600, and moved to its present site. The building is still the “home” of the society, and meetings are held there periodically.
Money for this most recent work comes from Joe Barnhart Foundation as well as the Coastal Bend Community Foundation as part of grants totaling $10,000.