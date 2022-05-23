The path to educating oneself can be a long and hard one. For Skidmore resident Gina Garza, it was her first step toward a brighter future.
Garza had dropped out of high school 25 years ago as a senior. Though she currently does custodial work in Ingleside, she wants to reach for something better.
Garza began working with the Bee County Adult Literacy Council to obtain her GED in an effort to make that happen.
According to Garza, she found out about the Adult Literacy Council’s GED program through the internet.
“The pandemic had just started so it was hard to get information in person,” said Garza. “I was anxious to get started so I got to work on my lessons immediately upon signing up and getting my online account.”
Garza already has plans to go to college now that she has obtained her GED. She already has plans to take courses in the medical billing and coding field.
“I feel that participating in this program helped my self esteem,” said Garza. “I feel like I can do more than what I currently do. I don’t feel like giving up.”While she worked through the GED, Garza was not without her struggles in the program. She recalls math being the most difficult subject. According to Pete Martinez, who works with the Adult Literacy Council, math tends to be difficult for many of their students starting out.
However, Garza managed to overcome these hardships to obtain her GED, an act she said was largely motivated to better herself and show her children that you are never too old to go back to school.
Now with all the lessons and tests behind her, Garza is appreciative of those who stood with her during this time.
“I also want to thank my boyfriend, Hector Arellano, for being so supportive,” said Garza. “He has always believed in me and my ability to get my GED.”
The Bee County Adult Literacy Council was proud to work with Garza and their other students during this time. The organization was founded in 1987 and is funded by a grant from the Joe Barnhart Foundation.
Martinez is proud to see Garza obtain her GED, however he wishes more adults see the program through.
“Adults being the way they are, they have so many distractions,” said Martinez. “Either jobs, personal things, family, relationships, what have you. The hardest thing for us to do is find a way to motivate them enough to stay and stick with the lessons long enough to pass the test. So many have things that take priority in their lives, jobs that come up or lack of jobs. Some of them come to us when they are looking to get themselves better prepared for applying to jobs. ... When we have people like Gina, that’s why we want to encourage others to let them know that it is possible. That they can pass it, as tough as it is.”
The Adult Literacy Council GED Program has open enrollment. However, that enrollment period will close at the end of June. It will reopen in September.
•mtamez@mysoutex.com•