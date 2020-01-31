SAN ANTONIO – H-E-B announced this week that eight school districts and five early childhood facilities have been selected as finalists for the retailer’s 19th annual Excellence in Education Awards program.
Among those named is Hampton-Moreno-Dugat Early Childhood Center.
For the sixth year in a row, H-E-B is also recognizing five public school boards to highlight the importance of strong leadership at the board level.
Winners will be announced at the H-E-B Excellence in Education Awards ceremony on May 3 at the La Cantera Resort & Spa in San Antonio. The winning large district will receive $100,000; the winning small district $50,000. An early childhood facility will receive $25,000. If selected, one or more school boards will receive up to a total of $25,000.
Forty teacher and principal finalists will be announced in February and March during a series of surprise visits to schools and classrooms across Texas.
Since the program’s inception, H-E-B has awarded more than $11.5 million in funding to benefit outstanding Texas public schools. This year, H-E-B will award a total of $82,500 to the finalists and school boards, who will go on to compete for even greater cash prizes at the statewide level.
Each finalist in the district and early childhood categories, as well as the five recognized school boards, will receive $5,000; the three finalists in the small district category will receive $2,500.