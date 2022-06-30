As many different terms come to an end for multiple positions in multiple organizations, the Bee County Commissioners Court made the decision to re-appoint Justin Hoggard to the Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend board of directors.
Hoggard has been in the position ever since he arrived in Bee County. County Judge Trace Morrill spoke with Kenneth A. Trevino, president and CEO of Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend, who suggested that Hoggard be re-appointed to the board of directors.
While Morrill held the authority to re-appoint Hoggard without bringing it to the commissioners, he brought the motion to the Commissioners Court so they may “do everything as a team,” according to Morrill.
In other business, the Commissioners Court discussed and took action on the following:.
• Approved the American Rescue Plan Act Contract for Engineering Services Amendment 1 between Bee County and Lynn Engineering LLC, doing business as John D. Mercer & Associates Inc.
• Proclaimed the month of June as Elder Abuse Awareness Month.
• Approved the submission of a Commissioners Court notification letter from Coastal Plains Community Center.
• Approved an official bond and oath for Ray Gonzales, Road and Bridge administrator.
• Approved expo auditorium dance floor quotes.
• Approved Law Enforcement Support Office application for participation and authorized screeners form for the Bee County Sheriff’s Office.
• Approved a declaration stating that certain sheriff’s office vehicles are nonfunctional and unsalvageable. They were removed from the inventory list.
• Approved an amendment to the auditor’s office procurement procedure that will include a fixed assets management section for compliance requirements.
• Approved the Elections Administration office to use the courthouse rotunda for the posting of election results on election nights for all elections as necessary.
• Approved and accepted Laura Warnix’s resignation from the salary committee.
• Approved a recommendation from the Policy Formulation Committee for changes to section 6.06, compensatory time, of the Bee County Personnel Policy Handbook.
•mtamez@mysoutex.com•