As the holiday season approaches, one couple’s collection is taking care of Beeville gift shopping.
Hogue’s Jewelry, located at 202 N. Washington St., has affordable gift ideas for family, friends and significant others. The shop is ran by the Parsons duo, Mark and Debbie, who have overseen Hogue’s for nearly 45 years. The jewelry store will celebrate its 45th anniversary on Dec. 6.
A two-day anniversary sale, taking place Dec. 6-7, begins what Debbie Parsons calls “a wonderful time of year” for her business.
“It gets very hectic, (but) we enjoy it, because everyone’s getting gifts,” she said. “Not just selling, it’s nice to see people give presents and enjoy them.”
Hogue’s has a wide selection of wares from vendors across the globe. The Parsons’ focus lately has been on more “wearable” type of jewelry rather than fancy dress material. This includes the now-popular combination of silver and gold on jewelry. The co-owners stated they need a wide variety due to out-of-area customers adding to their Beeville clientele.
“We’re always thinking about our clients, what do they like ... sometimes you hit it, sometimes you don’t,” Debbie said.
Clients were able to take part in a “trunk sale” for the Julie Vos brand recently and will now have the chance with a similar sale on Greece-based brand Constantinos. The Constantinos trunk sale will take place Dec. 10 for Hogue’s customers.
Starting out “small” 45 years back before their growth, the Parsons have gained valuable relationships with vendors for generations.
“It’s almost like family,” Mark said. “You meet one vendor, and then they will tell you about another vendor they know. It’s one big family; we’re blessed with all the customers we have. That’s what keeps us going.”
Despite a long line of experience, the duo continues to look toward the future, particularly riding the trend of more affordable jewel wear.
“We try to be very aware (of trends),” Mark said. “Customers will tell us what they like from Houston and other areas too, as far as what’s popular and what they’ve seen other people wear. We get all the trade magazines, so we try to stay on top of it.”
The team also likes to stay on top of Beeville happenings, recently donating a ladies Bulova-brand watch to the 2021 Bee County Chamber of Commerce online auction.
Hogue’s will once again serve Beeville this holiday season, as the Dec. 6-7 anniversary sale features 20% off select items storewide. The sale also comes with the chance to enter a special drawing, to be held at Hogue’s on Christmas Eve.
For more information on Hogue’s Jewelry, visit the 202 N. Washington St. location or call 361-358-3859.
