The recipient of the Joe Barnhart Scholars Award will be announced Friday, Feb. 18, during a lectureship assembly at A. C. Jones High School. The Joe Barnhart Scholars award is presented to a full-time junior at this campus.
The purpose is to encourage superior students to excel and to contribute to the world in areas of civics, religion, the arts, humanities, business and other professions.
The 2022 finalists are Noemi Alaniz, Kurt Fierro, Caleigh Martin and Caleb McMullen.
The lectureship begins at 9:15 a.m. in the auditorium.
This year’s guest speaker, Grady “Sam” Hogue, MD, is an assistant clinical professor at the Texas A&M College of Medicine.
Dr. Hogue was raised in rural South Texas. Following graduation from A. C. Jones High School in 1977, he attended Coastal Bend College. His father was the founding president of what was then known as Bee County College.
Dr. Hogue completed his undergraduate education at Texas A&M University in 1980. He earned a medical degree from the University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio in 1984 and subsequently, completed his family medicine residency training through UTHSCSA McAllen Family Medicine residency program in 1987.
Dr. Hogue briefly stayed in the Rio Grande Valley before returning to his hometown of Beeville, practicing family medicine with obstetrics. He maintained an independent medical practice through the Agarita Medical Clinic.
Dr. Hogue served the community as a member of Beeville Rotary Club, the Bee County Chamber of Commerce, served on the local hospital board, Chief of medical staff, member of a local bank board and Coastal Bend College as board vice president.
For more than 20 years, he served his hometown community before relocating to Suffolk, Virginia and Okinawa, Japan as a Navy military medical contractor.
Dr. Hogue moved to the Bryan-College Station area in 2017. He enjoys being an academic Aggie physician serving as a member of the clinical teaching faculty for medical students and family medicine residents.
He is the interim department head of primary care and population Health. Dr. Hogue has co-authored articles on lower gastrointestinal conditions for FP Essentials, and suicide screening for a primary care journal.
He is currently a co-principal investigator in a grant related to COVID-19 vaccination of the underserved. He enjoys mentoring the faculty in his department.
His wife is an emergency room physician and former active-duty Navy physician.
He has three children. A daughter and granddaughter living in Asheville, North Carolina, and two younger children, a son and daughter living in College Station.
He enjoys travel, wildlife photography, and an occasional ride on his Harley-Davidson motorcycle.
Currently, Dr. Hogue is honored to be actively involved in the Texas A&M College of Medicine’s Rural Health Initiative to improve care and access for the remote populations of Texas.
Serving as a rural physician for years, he has a frontline perspective regarding the challenges of rural medicine.
Information submitted by Brenda DeLaRosa, program director of The Joe Barnhart Scholarship Program