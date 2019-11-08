BEEVILLE – As the holiday season nears, Bee County Habitat for Humanity officials are celebrating several achievements.
For starters, their second home build in Beeville is nearing completion.
Don Taylor, board president, invites the community (including church and civic groups) to come help with a workday on Saturday, Nov. 2, at the home located at 705 N. Berry St.
“The interior painting needs to be done, and possibly we’ll work on the exterior landscaping, starting at 9 a.m.,” he said.
“The A/C and lights are all working at the home. The cabinets are finished and hung.”
Perry Born Enterprises again donated the custom cabinets.
“Sometime between Thanksgiving and Christmas we will host an official blessing of the home,” Taylor added.
Gene Garcia again is overseeing the building project, and Eric and Veronica Sustaita and family will receive the keys after it’s completed.
BBQ success
The chicken barbecue fundraiser on Sunday, Oct. 20, was declared a huge success.
“We had a great response from the people who said the meals were tasty,” Taylor said. Others commented on the generous portions served.
The Thrivent Action Team Chicken Barbecue enlisted the combined help of the Habitat for Humanity board, members of Faith Lutheran Church (which hosted the event), Boy Scouts of America Troop 650 and friends of BCHFH.
More than 500 tickets were purchased, and more than 350 plates were served, Taylor said, which netted the nonprofit organization more than $3,500.
Eighty-five percent of those contributors came through the drive-through line. “The board was well represented on the serving line along with the Faith Lutheran ladies,” Taylor added.
He thanked the hard-working barbecue team, led by Fred Schauer and consisting mostly of his family and workers.
Other donations
Taylor mentioned that Habitat has applied for contributions from Valero and Barnhart grants for 2020. Those philanthropic organizations have been generous to the local nonprofit in the past.
Also, when the Beeville Soroptimist Club recently disbanded, its members gave Habitat the balance in their treasury. Because the Soroptimist Club is a volunteer service organization for women, they decided to give to another local 501(c)(3) charity.
“That was not expected. It was a nice surprise,” said Johanna Quinones, resource development and church relations chair.
Brick sales
Quinones added that Habitat for Humanity is still accepting orders for its brick sale fundraiser, extending the deadline until Nov. 15.
She hopes to place the second order of 50 bricks before the holidays. The bricks will be installed in the downtown area on North Washington Street.
A 4x8 brick costs $50 each, and donors can write three lines honoring businesses and individuals.
An 8x8 brick costs $100 apiece, and donors can write six lines or can have their company logo included for an extra charge.
For more information, call Quinones at 361-319-3050.
BeeFest orders
At the recent BeeFest hosted at the Beeville Art Museum, Habitat for Humanity operated a booth at which board members sold beautiful wood products, handmade by board member Jack Myers.
They also presented information about the organization and allowed festival goers to order bricks for its fundraiser or buy a square foot of the second home, which is nearing completion, for $100 apiece.
For more information about Habitat, contact Taylor at 361-362-3443.