Home for Thanksgiving

BEEVILLE – For many, the holidays are no longer a special time of year as loved ones pass or family is hundreds of miles away.
John Gutierrez knows this, which is why he wanted to do his part to bring that feeling home back for so many here in Beeville.
From 2-4 p.m. Thursday, Julio’s Cafe will open its doors for a free Thanksgiving meal.
“This is something I have wanted to do for a long time,” he said. “Since I lost my mom, Thanksgiving and the holidays have never been the same.”
Rachel Gutierrez died in April 2018, leaving an empty place at the dinner table.
A question plagued his mind. “What can I do to put a smile on other peoples’ faces?” he thought.
It was time to do what he had been thinking about for year.
When he told friends Marco Garcia, Wally Rodriguez and Mickie Ochoa, they instantly offered their support.
“They have known I have been talking about this forever,” he said.
The planning, though, has taken only a few weeks.
Ochoa, another of those in this community known for her philanthropic efforts, said, “We just feel that families should not be without, especially during the holidays.
“We want to give them a place to have Thanksgiving among friends – and not just friends but with friends that become family.”
For her, projects like this are what make the community special.
“I have always said I love my hometown,” the co-owner of Angel Care Ambulance and constable said. “This is another way of giving back to the community.
“This community really pulls together when it comes to the holidays.”
Harkening back to the recent effort, also spearheaded by Gutierrez, when enough money was raised to buy a disabled girl a new wheelchair after hers was stolen, Ochoa said, “We don’t even have to make a phone call. They call us wanting to help.”
Like in the past, Gutierrez put the word of the plan out to the community, and instantly, the donations rolled in.
• Alex Lopez, with A&A Lease Services of George West — donating 20 turkey.
• Louie Alaniz, with Aztec Chevrolet — donating 15 turkeys.
• Lupe Cuellar — seven turkeys.
• Hector Longoria — five turkeys.
• Julie Rivas, with American Medical Home Helath and Roxanne Casas, with Casas Cattle — with monetary donations
• Laly Arteaga — donating six roasters of mashed potatoes and six roasters of dressing.
• Alfonso Garza — donated the use of a rotary pit.
• Ruben Cuellar Jr. and Sr. — volunteered to cook the 47 turkeys.
•Joe Antony Benevidez, DJ Mixx — playing music
“My goal is to feed a 1,000 people,” Gutierrez said, adding that this meal is open to anyone in the community — anyone who needs or wants a place to go for Thanksgiving, no matter their financial status.
“A lot of people just cannot be with their families this Thanksgiving. This is for them,” he said.
Gutierrez knows his mom is smiling down on him as he makes the final arrangements for the Thursday dinner.
“This is something that has been on my heart,” he said. “Here is a way to bless people with a hot meal.
“My mom would always say, ‘It makes me proud when you are out there helping the community. When you put a smile on someone’s face, you put a smile on mine.’”
He hopes this will spur others to do projects like this for the community.
“Instead of working against each other, we need to work together,” he said.
Jason Collins is the editor at the Bee-Picayune and can be reached at 343-5221, or at media@mySouTex.com.