Home learning could continue in Skidmore

SKIDMORE – Virtual learning could continue for at least another four weeks in the Skidmore-Tynan Independent School District.
The district’s board of trustees discussed at its Aug. 17 meeting the possible addition of another four weeks to the amount of time that learning will take place exclusively online. The board had initially decided that the first four weeks, from Aug. 13 to Sept. 9, would involve students participating virtually from home. But if the board decides the campus should remain closed for another four weeks, S-TISD students will remain at home until Oct. 7. The first in-person day on campus currently is scheduled for Oct. 8.
Interim Superintendent Sherry Myers said there have been school districts in other parts of the state that started the year with in-person learning, only to have to close their campuses due to a rise in COVID-19 cases.
“We don’t want to go backwards,” she said. “We don’t want to have them come in and then turn around and send them home.”
The board tabled its decision until its Aug. 27 special meeting, partly because of the desire that incoming Superintendent Richard “Rick” Waterhouse should be part of the discussion. The board met to formally hire him Aug. 20.
