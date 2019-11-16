15 homeless after fire

Four units on the west side of the northernmost building at the Eagle’s Landing Apartments at 4000 North St. Mary’s St. were destroyed during a fire Monday evening. Many of the Beeville Volunteer Fire Department’s firefighters were at the C.M. “Smitty” Smith Central Fire Station when the alarm was sounded at 6:20 p.m., and they were able to get to the scene quickly. A stiff north wind had blown in at about the same time, creating a serious emergency situation.