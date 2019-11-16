15 homeless after fire

BEEVILLE – Firefighters from seven departments in the northern Coastal Bend area managed to stop a fire at an apartment complex from becoming more serious than it was.
Fire Chief Bill Burris of the Beeville Volunteer Fire Department said the alarm came in at 6:20 p.m. Monday when a resident at the Eagle’s Landing Apartments called in to report the fire.
Burris said he spoke to the man and was told that he had heard a noise.
When the resident went to see what had caused the noise, he opened the door to a water heater closet and immediately saw the flames.
The man began getting occupants out of the building while reporting the blaze.
Assistant Fire Chief Lanny Holland said a stiff north wind that descended on the city at about the same time was blowing flames to the south, causing them to almost reach apartment units on the other side of a parking lot.
According to a report on file at the BVFD’s C.M. “Smitty” Smith Central Fire Station, the fire started in Building 400 of the expansive apartment complex.
The official address of the fire was logged in as 100 Louise Drive.
Holland said it was fortunate that many of the department’s firefighters were at the central fire station when the alarm was sounded.
The report on file indicated that the fire was between two floors of the building and inside the walls between two units when firefighters first arrived.
Before the fire was stopped at about 8:45 p.m., it had caused smoke damage in all 12 units in that building. Four apartments on the west end of the building were destroyed.
According to the report, officers with the Beeville Police Department broke through the front doors of several apartment units to give firefighters access to them.
Reports indicated that between 26 and 32 firefighters were on the scene.
Departments providing mutual aid included the Skidmore Fire Department, which responded with two vehicles and five personnel. The Goliad Fire Department brought in two vehicles and eight firefighters.
Other departments which brought in one truck and several firefighters included Pettus, George West, Pawnee, Normanna and Papalote.
The BVFD had four trucks on scene including its Tower 1 truck and Engines 1, 3 and 4.
Holland said the fire, being pushed by the high wind from the north, could have easily consumed all 12 units in the building if the response had not been as quick and thorough as it was.
Some of the best news reported at the scene came from Burris shortly after he arrived there Tuesday morning.
“We saved two dogs,” Burris said.
The fire would leave 15 people homeless, though, said Nickelle Gonzales, general manager at Hampton Inn Beeville.
The hotel is providing those families a place to stay and meals at no cost, she adds.
Gonzales said that the families are in need of assistance, including clothing in men’s sizes from large to 3XL and women’s from small to 2XL.
“I have some people offering to donate furniture as well,” she said.
“Any donations they have can be dropped off at the Hampton Inn.
“I have meals covered throughout the week as far as breakfast, lunch and dinner.”
She adds that three of the apartments that were destroyed were rented by employees of the prison system. “They only get paid once a month,” she said.
Gift cards are also welcome, she added.
