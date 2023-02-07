The Bee County Junior Livestock and Homemaker’s Show proves that experience really is the best teacher, offering young people a chance to learn by doing, lessons of skill, craft – and also community spirit.
“What this teaches kids is responsibility,” Carrie Brannon, agriculture and science teacher at AC Jones and a member of the show board, said. “It teaches them a desire to do things for others. Essentially what you’re doing is, you’re putting your product out there for other people to see and enjoy. Eventually, when you stop and think about it, stop and think about the grand scheme of agriculture, everything goes back to the community. These kids are working hard so they can earn a scholarship to go to college … this is teaching them a good work ethic so they can achieve those aspirations.”
A smorgasbord of talent was not only on display, but also on sale, at the Bee County Expo Center. The Homemaker’s Show portion saw columns of cakes, cookies and cupcakes, adorned by colorful ribbons, all made by talented youngsters from the county. Among the first-prize winners was a decadent chocolate cake, a multi-layered strawberry cake and more. Food entrants were judged by taste, by the uniformity of the item – whether the cupcakes or cookies looked near identical. Cakes, meanwhile, were judged by various criteria, from the icing to the layers to all sorts of factors. Those which satisfied the judges the most were awarded first prize.
“For my children doing this, I want them to be able to have a good start when they go to college,” Brannon said. “It’s just a very good way to keep them involved, keeps them motivated.”
Earning top marks doesn’t just contribute to the entrants’ confidence, but it has a real market value too – the price for each item is determined by its placement, with first prize-winning food, crafts or sewing items earning the highest value. Better yet, the kids who made the item keep all the proceeds they earn, while simultaneously being eligible for a scholarship.
Brannon said that those who enter all three categories could gun for the highpoint homemaker, one of the most lauded titles the event produces. Grand champions are decided in the crafting category, and those high-class crafts are sold in the premium sale, which is the biggest and most prestigious sales opportunity in the show.
For Brannon though, who has had three sons take part in the BCJLHS, the real treasure to take home is the pride that comes with the thrill of victory.
“To see the look on their faces when they achieve that goal of winning whatever it is they wanted to win,” she said. “That just puts icing on the cake…figuratively speaking.”