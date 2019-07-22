BEEVILLE – Law enforcement personnel from throughout the Texas Coastal Bend appeared at the Beeville Police Department offices Wednesday to say goodbye to an old friend.
BPD canine officer, Charlie, was going to take his last ride.
Charlie had been diagnosed with two types of cancer, and the experts in San Antonio recently had told his handler, Chris Haller, that treatment was no longer an option.
“He had lost a lot of weight,” Haller said. Charlie’s body was in pain as tumors spread. “He was in a lot of pain.”
Haller and his wife, Angela, had shared their home with the friendly golden retriever for six years. The last three of those years had followed Charlie’s retirement from active police work.
“He was a loving dog,” Haller said Thursday morning.
During his service with the BPD, Charlie had become a favorite of school kids throughout Beeville.
“Most of the kids still come up to me and ask about Charlie,” Haller said.
Although Haller was not Charlie’s first law enforcement handler, he said he had the honor of being his last.
When Haller received word that the doctors in San Antonio had realized that there were no treatment options for Charlie’s leukemia and lymphoma, the BPD started planning for the final ride.
Law enforcement agencies from throughout the Coastal Bend were notified that one of their own would be put to rest to end his pain, and on Wednesday, dozens of officers, dog handlers and their animals showed up for the send off of one of their own.
Police Chief Robert J. Bridge said troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety, canine handlers from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice and their dogs, deputies from Bee and San Patricio County, city officers from Robstown and the BPD and at least one Bee County constable formed lines on each side of the walkway in front of the Beeville Veterinary Hospital as Haller carried his buddy into the clinic.
Before the motorcade left the parking lot outside the BPD, officers were asked to stop by the vehicle where Charlie waited in the back seat, and say goodbye to the faithful friend.
Haller’s wife, Angela, walked with them as friends and family members stood by to show their support.
Haller said when he returned home Wednesday after the services for Charlie, that Kajo, the dog that replaced Charlie three years ago, came up to sit with him.
“He knew something was wrong,” Haller said.
The new canine officer and his handler sat and shared each other’s grief at losing an old friend.
Detective Sgt. Greg Baron, who had led the motorcade to the clinic, read a short poem in Charlie’s honor.
“Don’t grieve for me for I served you well...
“I will watch over you ’til your watch is through...”
Baron then called the officers to attention as Haller carried Charlie to his final rest.
Gary Kent is a reporter at the Bee-Picayune and can be reached at 358-2550, ext. 120, or at reporter@mySouTex.com.